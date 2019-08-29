BLACKFOOT — Bingham County’s district courtroom stepped a little further into the world of technology this summer with installation of a new automated system that will pick up and record virtually every sound, from the judge’s bench to the jury box and the last spectator row, all while court is in session.
The system called RevoText (for Revolutionary Text) is one of the latest innovations in courtroom technology and was installed earlier this summer at a cost of $60,000, which Bingham County Clerk Pam Eckhardt said was covered by the Idaho Supreme Court.
Sherry Landon, court operations manager for the county, said the microphones are “super sensitive” and should pick up anything said anywhere in the courtroom. She said the county went to the system because they were unable to find a court reporter for Judge Darren Simpson following the departure two years ago of reporter Dan Williams.
“We advertised for at least 18 months without getting a response,” she said. “When we learned about RevoText, which was already in use in Twin Falls County, we went there to see how it works.” After seeing how effective the system is, they went ahead with plans to bring it to Bingham County.
Landon said visiting judges sitting in for Simpson bring their own court reporters, but if they don’t or can’t for some reason, they too can rely on RevoText. It consists of five cameras located at various places in the room, and two microphones that hang from the ceiling, one in front of the defense table and the other in front of the jury box, and a real time court reporter at a remote station, in this case Texas, recording the proceeding for the court. A written record will also be provided if requested by the court.
The primary purpose of locating a microphone by the jury box is to ensure that the responses of prospective jurors are heard and recorded when jury selection takes place, Landon said.
When the system first went into operation here, Magistrate Judge James Barrett regularly warned defense attorneys of its existence and advised them if they wanted to discuss something with their clients to tell him and he would turn on some “white noise” to prevent their words from being heard or recorded.
Eckhardt said signs will be made and placed in the courtroom warning people that their conversations while there are being recorded.
Eckhardt said the system was designed and installed to meet the specific needs of the courtroom by an engineering firm from Salt Lake City that came up and studied the layout to ensure they worked out the proper design. She noted that the system can also be used to help people with hearing impairment understand what’s going on in court. All they have to do is ask the bailiff.
She said court operations will be further enhanced in the coming year by expansion of technology to the tune of $150,000, which has been written into the 2020 budget but will also be paid for by the Idaho Supreme Court.
That improvement is a system of presenting evidence so it appears on television screens and can be seen simultaneously by judge, prosecutor, defense attorney and jury so that everyone can quickly understand it, and the evidence can easily be recalled if needed later.
She said the system will be controlled by the presiding judge, who can black out information if he believes it’s something that shouldn’t be divulged during the proceedings. The judge will even be able to read on his screen his court reporter’s record of the proceedings as it’s being written.
Eckhardt said the new technology will become part of the courthouse security system, and the purpose of the cameras is to transmit courtroom images to the security team. “That’s so they can respond at once if there are disturbances in the courtroom,” she said.