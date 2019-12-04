BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has issued a warning to local residents and others traveling by motor vehicle in the county.
Slow down and stay on the look-out for wildlife while driving, especially on U.S. Highway 91.
Rowland said there have been numerous collisions in recent weeks between automobiles and deer, three this week alone, all occurring between the hours of 5-8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 91 south of Shelley and all within four to six miles of one another.
Even his deputies aren’t immune, he said, with three patrol car/deer crashes the past year.
Rowland said the hours between sunset and dark especially require caution because that’s when the animals most commonly come down from the mountains or up from the river bottom to dine in farmers’ fields.
The early morning hours around dawn are dangerous as well, he said, because that’s when the animals return from their grazing expeditions
“This is also their rutting season, so some will likely be on the move for that reason,” he added.
There have been deer vs. car accidents on several county roads west of the Snake River as well as state and federal highways, including 26, Rowland said, and even the though the deer are often killed or die as a result of the collisions, so far there haven’t been any serious injuries to humans.
But it doesn’t take much force in today’s automobiles to cause a few thousand dollars in damage, the sheriff said. “A lot of people only carry liability insurance and that means they have to pay for the damage themselves. Even if the drivers have full coverage, they have a deductible to pay, so it pays us all to be alert for the sake of ourselves and the animals.”
And it might take a while to get vehicles repaired right now, Rowland said. “Between all of the weather-related accidents we’ve had and the collisions with deer, the repair shops have more work than they can handle.