BLACKFOOT – Bingham County elections director Danette Miller and staff met with the Bingham County commissioners Monday morning to formally canvass the votes from the March 9 elections which involved supplemental levies for Snake River and Blackfoot school districts as well as bond initiatives for Shelley and Blackfoot.
Miller announced the findings — previously noted in a Bingham News Chronicle article on Thursday, where all four items passed by comfortable margins. In specific areas north of Shelley, there were two levies on their respective ballots but neither received a single vote according to the Bingham County website.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked about voter turnout and commented that the numbers appeared to be much lower than he had anticipated. Miller explained that these voting times can be some of the lowest turnouts of voters and the number of absentee ballots requested was down substantially.
She noted that compared to last year, they expected much less absentee voters but were surprised to see how small the numbers were requested by members of the community.
Miller then noted that they did see quite a substantial turnout for early voting at the courthouse and that it was more like a traditional election than the last two during the height of the pandemic.
Miller also wanted to address one other issue that was brought to her during the election. Members of the community felt that it was inappropriate that the county did not perform any extra “advertising” regarding the election and that the lack of information shared by the county left voters uninformed. She said it is not the county’s responsibility to advertise on the election other than the required legal notifications that it produced prior to voters reaching the polls per state law. Miller went on to tell those who expressed this concern that the county follows the guidelines set forth by the state of Idaho and cannot participate in anything considered to be electioneering.
Manwaring noted that the level of advertisement regarding the Blackfoot School District bond was at the committee’s hands and did not fall on the county or the school district. Commissioner Jessica Lewis said whenever someone has expressed dismay with the county regarding this, she has referred them to contacting their state legislators and requesting any changes to these regulations as they see fit.
As with most governmental entities, the opinion of the individual person is not to be the voice for the agency or entity. Because of that factor and laws surrounding electioneering, it is not advised or considered acceptable for the county to provide any advertisement for the items on the ballot outside of legal notifications.
ELECTION RESULTS AS PRESENTED
SNAKE RIVER SCHOOL DIST 52 SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY
Candidate Name, Total Votes, Percentage
IN FAVOR 412, 75.05%
AGAINST 137, 24.95%
BLACKFOOT SCHOOL DISTRICT 55 OBLIGATION BOND
Candidate Name, Total Votes, Percentage
IN FAVOR 1,969, 82.04%
AGAINST 431, 17.96%
BLACKFOOT SCHOOL DIST 55 SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY
Candidate Name, Total Votes, Percentage
IN FAVOR 1,951, 80.89%
AGAINST 461, 19.11%
SHELLEY JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT 60 OBLIGATION BOND
Candidate Name, Total Votes, Percentage
IN FAVOR 504, 79.25%
AGAINST 132, 20.75%