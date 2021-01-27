ABERDEEN – Bingham County commissioners met with Sheriff Craig Rowland and Cris Schulz regarding the possible private management of Sportsman’s Park in Aberdeen. Schulz is known for managing the campground at Willow Bay on the American Falls Reservoir and approached Scott Reese about potentially expanding his operation and bringing another location into the future.
Schulz presented to the commissioners the different ideas he has for Sportsman’s Park as well as the level of commitment he makes to the community when he is granted these jobs. Currently, Sportsman’s Park is managed by the county and the Bureau of Reclamation jointly, with different responsibilities. If the county decides to go forward with this agreement with Schulz, his company will take control of the day-to-day operations of the park as well as offer a wide array of amenities.
Schulz showed a different Sportsman’s Park to the commissioners when he presented his slideshow to them. He described the ideas of rental boats, paddle boats, party pontoon boats, paddle boards, surf boats, and everything in between at an affordable price for people who want to come out and recreate. He explained that they purchased boats from Yellowstone Lake that are large waterway worthy and are ready to be launched. Schulz explained that they have these amenities at Willow Bay already and want to include them at Sportsman’s, assuming they contract with him.
Aberdeen Mayor Larry Barrett had a few questions for Schulz and the commissioners. Barrett wanted to know if Schulz’s crew would be handling routine maintenance of the park such as snow removal and cleaning. He also wanted to know if they would be charging a fee to use the boat ramp.
Schulz explained that they will maintain the park and will not be charging a fee at this time, but believes the county should consider this option down the road.
Schulz then moved to the next part of his presentation where he showed ideas of building what he called wedge cabins. They are similar to tiny homes for those who would want to go out and camp at Sportsman’s Park but do not have a camper or camping gear. The idea is to have these cabins available to those who do not necessarily want to rough it, but want to get away. He noted that the location should become the more desirable location of locals who want to camp close to home because it has one thing that even Willow Bay does not have — event areas that can be reserved. These areas provide a reservable location for families to reserve for reunions or large gatherings without the worry of someone else being in the location or trying to find a place to hold a reunion that has as many amenities as Sportsman’s.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked about the boat rentals and how they would be handled. Schulz explained that they would be given safety training courses as well as providing life jackets and operation training. They will be recommended to wear their life jackets and explained that anyone under the age of 14 will be required to wear them. They will also, under direction of the sheriff’s office, aid in any form of search and rescue. They have the capability to do boat towing, recoveries, and other services.
Although only for information on Wednesday, the commissioners decided that it will be on the agenda for next week for a decision.