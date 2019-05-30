BLACKFOOT – Due to the amount of money spent prosecuting and housing defendants coming through the county’s court system on drug and drug-related charges, Bingham County commissioners are contemplating joining local governments across the nation in filing lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies manufacturing opiate pain medications.
After meeting with Sheriff Craig Rowland and his chief deputies Wednesday, the commissioners instructed Chase Hendricks, civil deputy from the county prosecutor’s office, to contact one or more of the major law firms involved in similar lawsuits and arrange a meeting with them.
Hendricks said several counties in Idaho, including Bannock and Bonneville, are suing pharmaceutical companies in the hopes of recouping some of the money people addicted to illegal drugs are costing them.
Rowland said even though most of the defendants coming through the court system now are there because of methamphetamine, prescription painkilling drugs were most often the start of their addiction.
“They started with painkillers prescribed by doctors,” he said. “When people started overdosing on drugs and dying and the government started cracking down, they could no longer get those prescriptions, so they turned to meth and heroin, mainly meth because it’s the most available.”
Rowland said even when people coming through court are charged with another crime, such as burglary, that crime is usually the result of their addiction because they steal to get the money to buy drugs.
Because they’re addicts, most of the people who come to court require the services of a public defender, who is paid by the county. If they’re sentenced to jail or prison for their crimes, the county or state pays for that. If they’re placed on probation, which is most often the case, the county pays the cost of their supervision and the necessary laboratory tests that go with that supervision, which includes enrollment in specialty courts aimed at helping them get over their addiction and get their lives back on track, but those also cost money to operate.
Many violate their probation more than once and end up back in court and start the cycle all over again, which means they must have another public defender, be put back on probation with all of the services required, or they end up in prison.
When defendants are sentenced, along with being fined, the courts now order them to reimburse the county for some of those costs, but since most are indigent due to their drug use, getting the money back is a long, slow process, most repaying it at $50 or $100 per month if they’re able to work and can find a job.