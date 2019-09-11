BLACKFOOT -- A "bump in the road" was navigated Wednesday when the committee working to put a recreation district on the ballot in the November election received approval from Bingham County commissioners.
The district would include the areas within the boundaries for the Blackfoot, Snake River, and Firth school districts, with the immediate goal of the district to make it possible to revive Blackfoot's swimming pool.
County election director Danette Miller presented petitions to the commissioners in their chambers Wednesday morning. At least 2,802 signatures of verified registered voters within the proposed district were required, and the committee obtained 3,097 signatures.
A map distinguishing the boundaries for the district was also presented, as was a receipt and copy of a check for $6,111 to cover costs to put the issue on the ballot.
Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers said after the county approves placing the issue on the ballot, there will still be some steps needing to be taken including wording on the issue.
That wording will be due by this coming Monday.
Mike Virtue, a former Blackfoot mayor who has helped guide the committee to get the recreation district on the ballot, said a lot of coordination has gone into the matter and every requirement has been met. He asked that the commission make assignments to the recreation district board of directors should it be approved by voters.
A simple majority of 50 percent plus one is required for passage.
An informational forum on the proposed recreation district is scheduled tonight at 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, sponsored by the Bingham County Republican Central Committee.