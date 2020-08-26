BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners listened to the completed proposed 2021 budget from county Clerk Pam Eckhardt Tuesday morning.
Eckhardt started the discussion by thanking all of the departments that knuckled down and continued to serve the community as the rest of the state and country was in disarray during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Different departments in the Bingham County Courthouse were some of the only ones in the state functioning at full capacity during the shutdown; the clerk’s office was one of a select few still processing marriage licenses, the department of motor vehicles continued to run at near maximum capacity processing new registrations and titles, the driver’s licensing office continued to allow new and renewal licenses to be processed, as well as other departments offering continued services to the community. Other departments such as road and bridge and sanitation saw increased workloads during the pandemic due to increased home improvement projects and other projects conducted at residents’ homes.
Bingham County has chosen to participate in the Governor’s Public Safety Grant program — a tax relief program that uses first responders as the vehicle to pass property tax breaks on to the residents, which involves them forfeiting any forgone property tax they could levy as well as any increase in property tax for economic fluctuations. The forgone leviable taxes total over $900,000, according to Eckhardt, and the decision to go with the governor’s plan came late last week.
Sheriff Craig Rowland expressed displeasure in the plan — more specifically that the first responders are being used as the reason to pass these dollars to local government.
As Eckhardt continued to elaborate on the different numbers in the budget, she made it a point to explain that they will continue to get paid the $1.5 million from the government for all federal lands in the county. That money comes in through Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) which is being utilized to build the new Road and Bridge shop at this point. The funds will be enough to ensure that the new facility will be built without costing tax dollars. Those who have made trips to the Central Transfer Station will have seen the construction underway on the new shop.
The meeting required a break due to some numbers not being easily listed on the spreadsheets provided to the commissioners, but Eckhardt came back with all of those numbers so the information was clear. The governor’s plan will create a savings of $83 on average per $100,000 of taxable property, not just homeowners. The property tax breaks will be extended to landlords, property owners, and agricultural landowners alike.
With these tax breaks being passed on to the residents, county employees will be forfeiting their potential cost of living increases all the way up to the elected officials. Furthermore, each department was tasked with making cuts to their budgets to ensure that the largest tax break could be passed on to the residents.
Commissioner Mark Bair made comments about the budget appearing to mirror last year. Although the dollar amounts are similar, the $1.5 million from PILT taken off the top shows how lean this budget will be. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring added to Bair’s statement, explaining that there has been interest in the current shop location from a private entity. Manwaring said the current location is not the safest for the heavy equipment — sending heavy equipment across the silver bridge continues to be a concern for him.
Following comments from the commissioners, the agenda item was approved through a resolution with a unanimous vote. The tax break to the residents will be a one-time break through Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds that came from the federal government at the beginning of the pandemic shutdown. Plans of sending information with the property tax mailings will be added to the envelope to explain what each item being levied is, where it goes, and how much goes to that specific entity.
The final budget must be sent to the state by Sept. 10 through a process known as an L-2. When that takes place, the full budget will be printed in the Bingham News Chronicle in the legals section.