BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County commissioners learned Wednesday when they were invited to enroll the county in a fundraising effort for a new homeless shelter in Pocatello that their county is included in the region of Idaho that ranks second in the state for having the highest number of homeless people.
In support of their invitation, Brady Ellis, vice president for housing support programs at the Idaho Housing and Finance Association in Boise, and BJ Stensland, executive director of the Aid For Friends organization in Pocatello, presented the commissioners printed information and statistics regarding the homeless.
Ellis told the commissioners some of the information was for the purpose of giving them an idea of what’s being done across the state to address the homeless problem, and Stensland said the number of homeless people is probably four times higher than listed.
They told the commissioners that Region 5 — which encompasses, Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties — is second only to Boise for the number of homeless, and according to the statistics, 18 percent of those using AFF services in 2018 were from Bingham County.
Stensland told the commissioners Aid For Friends is soliciting donations because it’s been approved to receive a $500,000 grant from Idaho Housing and Finance to help pay the cost of renovating a house in Pocatello into a shelter that will serve higher numbers of people, and be designed to more adequately house families with children as well as single men and women, but must provide matching funds in order to qualify for the grant.
She said they were lucky enough to find an older house at 209 East Lewis in Pocatello that they believe will be perfect for their needs if they can raise the match and up to $2 million total to do the necessary renovations, but they haven’t so far raised enough money to meet the grant match.
According to its history, AFF has existed for 35 years, starting as a grassroots effort to provide aid to the homeless after two men died of exposure in Pocatello during the harsh winter of 1984. The group of volunteers found shelter for the homeless in basements and churches for the remainder of that winter. Later that year, Bannock County donated a small house for their use, and it was the first homeless shelter in this area. In 1988, the county provided the house on South 4th Avenue they’ve been using since.
Five years after its inception, Stensland said, the organization branched out from just providing emergency shelter. They began helping people find stable and affordable housing and helping those on the verge of becoming homeless avoid it.
They’ve since become a multi-faceted agency that also helps the homeless find jobs or, through a jobs program co-sponsored with Idaho State University, get the training they need to join the workforce. She said some of the homeless already have jobs, but can’t find housing they can afford on their incomes.
“We’re reaching out to counties, cities, non-profit charitable organizations, agencies that work with lower income people, the public — anyone willing to help.”
She said AFF has preliminary design plans for their new shelter and have scheduled a fundraiser kick-off event at the new location for Aug. 15 where the plans can be viewed, and to which the commissioners as well as the general public, are invited.
The commissioners had many questions for Stensland and Ellis, but did not make a commitment.