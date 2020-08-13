BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland made a comment in the Bingham County commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday when they were discussing the plans and procedures that the county will take during the reboot of jury trials in just a few weeks.
Jury trials will start back in September, but will require Bingham County to jail any prisoners that are to be sent to the Idaho State Penitentiary, according to Rowland.
At the start of the coronavirus shutdown, the county released many non-violent offenders that were not charged with felonies, bringing the jail population down to 55. Now, with trials only weeks away, the jail is at 93 inmates, all with felony charges.
Rowland made it a point to explain that they have made multiple releases with ankle monitors. However, those who have been released on ankle monitors have not all stayed compliant; the county has had a few tries to cut their monitors off, resulting in the county and state police apprehending fugitives, he said.
Rowland also said that he will be utilizing his officers to help with the nearly 200 jury trials that are pending. He will be opening the command center back up so that the process can be streamlined. As the potential jurors arrive, they will go through the temperature screening process as well as any other policies that are set forth by the Supreme Court. The jurors will then go through the selection process just as they would have before, but they will be placed across two different courtrooms.
Once the trial starts, they will also be in multiple courtrooms; courtroom one will be where the judge, attorneys, defendant and any witnesses are along with some jurors, then the rest of the jurors will be in courtroom three.
There will be safety materials put in place to protect the judge and witness from any contact with the virus and will allow the attorneys to speak without masks on. Rowland used the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell case as an example of what it will look like when people step foot into the courtroom.
Rowland is concerned that with the 200 jury trials pending, that they will exceed the amount of prisoners that the jail can safely accommodate, around 103, and will need to try to find other facilities that are willing to take on extra prisoners. He has already started making contact with different counties for if and when this becomes a problem.
Commissioner Mark Bair asked Rowland if there were any other prisoners in the jail that could be released on an ankle monitor to try and slow the problem down. Rowland responded that they do not have any non-violent and non-felony arrest prisoners in the jail at this point. He would go on to explain that they have seen some misdemeanor non-violent offenders continue to offend because they know they will not be sent to lockup.
Rowland is not sure when the state will allow more prisoners in the state penitentiary, but will do what he can until other information is made available.