BLACKFOOT – It only took the Bingham County Commissioners 15 minutes Monday to decide the county should join the National Prescription Opiate Lawsuit.
Cities, counties, states, and other entities across the U.S. are pursuing the suit against 27 defendants named among the manufacturers of opiate prescription drugs as well as distributors and retail chain pharmacies.
Following a half-hour telephone presentation by Krista Baisch from the Milwaukee law firm Crueger Dickinson, and a 15- minute discussion among commissioners Mark Bair, Chairman Whitney Manwaring and Jessica Lewis, county Prosecutor Paul Rogers, Civil Deputy Chase Hendricks, Sheriff Craig Rowland, and his Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner, the commissioners passed a resolution giving Hendricks the go-ahead to request a fact questionnaire and letter of intent from the law firm.
Baisch began her presentation by telling the commissioners how her firm became involved in the lawsuit, what would be expected of the county, and what the county might expect if the suit is prosecuted successfully. She said the purpose of the fact questionnaire is to determine whether the county wants to be part of the settlement class.
“This is the biggest piece of litigation in the history of this country, and it’s moving at rocket speed,” she said.
Baisch said the lawsuit was filed as a class action in federal court last Friday, but a cut-off date for joining has not yet been set, so the county still has time to become a plaintiff. She said there’s no telling when the cut-off date will be, because that order will come from the judge, but the case is scheduled to go to court in October. Judge Dan Allen Postler from Ohio’s Northern District is presiding and he is pushing for a forced settlement, she said.
Baisch said her firm got involved when it was contacted by the Wisconsin Association of Counties and now represents 150 counties in 10 states, by far the largest number of any other law firm involved in the litigation. The state of Idaho and 12 of its counties, including Bonneville, are among its plaintiffs.
Crueger Dickinson joined forces with the Illinois firm Simmons Hanly Conroy to represent some of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, she said, and Paul Hanly is one of the two lead attorneys in the case.
Manwaring wanted to know whether her firm is affiliated with any Idaho firm. Baisch said they are, with Peterson and Whitehead in Twin Falls who did the local filings for them, but everything goes through her firm. “Cases are only in a local court for a short time before they go to a central location.”
Baisch said all of the entities they represent are involved in a contingency payment arrangement, which means it won’t cost the county any money to join in the lawsuit.
During discussion on whether the county should go with Baisch’s firm, the subject of joining with the Idaho Attorney General’s lawsuit came up.
Baisch said earlier, some states have the legal right to negotiate lawsuits on behalf of the counties, but Idaho isn’t one of them.
Hendricks said entering the case on their own would benefit the county by giving it a seat at the negotiating table, whereas joining the AG’s suit would not. “The AG would be the one with a seat at the table,” he said, “and this would give us more of a say if we get involved now.”
Sheriff Rowland agreed, saying the state could place too many stipulations on the settlement, like telling the county how the money could be spent, just as it did with the tobacco settlement money.
Hendricks told the commissioners the county could request qualifications from several other law firms, but they said their questions had been answered and they were satisfied with Baisch’s presentation.