BLACKFOOT – The number of people wanting a home in the country has construction of residential subdivisions growing by leaps and bounds in Bingham County, and worries about public safety because of issues that come with that development have the county commissioners looking at a new ordinance as the way to alleviate their concerns.
They will take public comments on the draft of a new ordinance at three hearings, the first of which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday in commission chambers at the county courthouse. Anyone wanting a copy of the draft ordinance can obtain one by contacting Deputy Prosecutor Chase Hendricks at (208) 782-3101. A second hearing will take place the following Monday, and the third will be scheduled later.
Hendricks handles the county’s civil work, and he and Public Works Director Dusty Whited have prepared the ordinance that will regulate development in residential subdivisions, which are defined as five or more lots of less than an acre in size.
“We want the public’s input,” Hendricks said Monday. “A lot of times people don’t pay much attention to something until it begins to affect them, then it’s too late.”
Hendricks said the ordinance is not entirely new, but it will amend Bingham County Code Title 7, Chapter 3, known as the “Sight Obstructions in Public Rights-of-Way Ordinance,” and retitle it the “Public Right-of-Way Standards and Approaches Ordinance.”
He said the ordinance will regulate the way in which mailboxes, shrubbery, and driveways are placed when they’re installed around any of the county’s rights of way when residential subdivisions are developed, and even regulate the height of plants on private property adjoining road rights-of-way.
It was noted during a meeting with the commissioners on Monday that some of the safety issues have arisen when a homeowner sells to another person and that person makes changes to the new property, sometimes even adding an additional driveway without first obtaining a permit, or ascertaining whether it’s something that can legally be done.
In past years, some homeowners have placed mailboxes on the county-right-of-way and built them of stone, cement, or other material that caused damage to snow removal equipment because they were invisible to snowplow operators when covered with snow. The ordinance won’t require that those in place be removed and relocated, Hendricks said, but it has been illegal since 2002 to place a mailbox less than six to eight feet off a county right-of-way.
Some of the requirements of the new ordinance are that all residential subdivision developments have a cluster mailbox system that meet the minimum standards of the U.S. Postal Service and be placed on subdivision property away from a county-maintained roadway; all approaches and intersections from subdivisions to county roads be approved by the public works director as part of the permitting process; have driveways that allow motorists to turn their vehicles around without backing onto a county road; developers of new subdivisions, at their own expense, must install ribbon curb with a minimum width of two feet completely around county rights-of-way to protect road edges and allow property owners to know exactly how close to a right-of way they can develop.