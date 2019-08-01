BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners met with county Clerk Pamela Eckhardt and her staff Thursday for what could be the next to final look at a preliminary budget for Fiscal Year 2020.
It was the fifth in a series of meetings that have been taking place between the commissioners, Eckhardt and department heads since sometime in June.
Echkardt said work is still being done on the budget and it won’t be finalized until sometime next week, after which it will be published and available on the county’s website for public perusal.
The public hearing on the budget will be somewhere near the end of August, she said, when members of the public can come and comment on it.
Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring said they’ve been getting lots of calls from property owners expressing fears that assessments are going up. “Somebody’s assessment could very well go up,” he said, “because the county is divided into four sectors, and one of those sectors gets a re-valuation every four to five years as they go through the rotation.”
But, he said, assessments in general won’t be going up. In fact, he said, the amount of the levy proposed this year is down because the county is experiencing tremendous growth.
“There’s a lot of new construction going on out in the county,” Manwaring said, “and that means the county’s value is going up so the levy can come down. The more people we have paying taxes, the lower taxes are for everybody.”
Eckhardt said the proposed levy for the new fiscal year is .00590, down from the current levy of .00625.
Manwaring said that mean $590 per each $100,000 of assessed value for county residents.