BLACKFOOT – It is the responsibility of the county and the cities within to work together in an effort to grow in unison without harming one or the other. When it comes to growth in Idaho, there are codes on the books that allow a city to create an area of impact that follows along a 10-year plan, often referred to as a comprehensive plan.
The reasoning for a growth plan is to create projections of where growth is desired to take place around the city and allows for installations of public utilities in an area expected to grow.
Blackfoot and Shelley are the two areas of concern for Bingham County; Blackfoot is working within its comprehensive plan and refer to it when making zoning decisions, and Shelley continues to deal with rural sprawl. Rural sprawl is the enemy in this situation as it creates a problem for expected growth as well as increasing potential risk for groundwater contamination through septic system failures.
The Department of Environmental Quality made it a point to express its concern regarding the increased numbers of septic systems being installed in Bingham County as it could have a detrimental effect on the groundwater that is currently being consumed.
The raw sewage of a septic system is not treated but rather is dispensed through a field or area after running its time in a septic tank. Septic tanks eventually fail and can cause major issues. The county wants to utilize these areas of impact and work alongside the cities to create a symbiotic relationship.
Some of the major hurdles left to be overcome include the building requirements for subdivisions in city limits in comparison to those out in the county. Some of the biggest areas of difference involve the roadways, curbs, gutters, and lighting. Inside the city, it is required for roads to have a high-back curb and a gutter at the edge of the road as well as street lights every 300 feet.
These requirements are costly to a developer and add to the complication of tying into city infrastructure. Cities provide amenities such as sewer and water, but it doesn't appear cost effective to a developer when they can build homes on a lot they purchased and leave the well price and septic cost to the buyer, meaning they have the opportunity for a larger profit margin. But it is not quite that simple; there are many factors that go into creating a new subdivision.
As the county communicates with the cities and works forward, changes will be in the works.