BLACKFOOT – City officials from Aberdeen met with Bingham County commissioners and Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen and members of her department to discuss and resolve miscommunications between the two entities.
Mayor Larry Barrett of Aberdeen made it clear that he is frustrated in the lack of communication between the two entities and was happy they were taking the time to sit down and discuss the details so the problems could be put to rest.
Barrett said they have had problems with being able issue building permits because of the overlapping codes and jurisdictions. Specific ordinances such as setbacks that fall under planning and zoning in comparison to building codes have caused hiccups in the permitting process for Aberdeen and in some cases have led to building taking place with the officials of Aberdeen unaware of a permit being approved by the county.
Because of these miscues from both sides, some permits appear to have been delayed in the process, leading to frustration from both parties as well as the person or business looking to obtain their permit. Barrett stated that he has asked to be put into the email chain from the county for some time and it has not been a steady process at this point. Furthermore, Barrett also offered to have their staff help with the permits in their part of the county if that would lower the burden on the Planning and Development department in efforts to streamline the process for his residents.
Olsen responded that not being in constant communication has been an issue and they are open to try and provide that level of teamwork. A member of Olsen’s staff would go on to state that it has been difficult to offer a concise date and time for certain requests because of the fluctuation in numbers of permit requests and site visits and reviews. She noted that just over a month ago, they had so many permit requests to cover and site visits to conduct that any request was at least one week out, but at the current time it would only be two days out for scheduling.
The influx of permits this year has provided the county P&D department with unique challenges and higher volumes of requests. As people continue to have to quarantine at different times or are working from home or not traveling, they are conducting home projects, erecting shops, or looking to subdivide land in efforts to keep busy or have money.
Barrett also brought staff with him who handle the building permits for the city of Aberdeen, noting that they have a large Hispanic population in their part of the county and often need someone to translate. Olsen said the county is happy to share their translators to aid in the application process for permits so they can be completed in their entirety. Both parties felt that it would be a good decision to provide that service.
Other items that were discussed included sharing of information regarding applications and the status after Aberdeen sends the information to the county. It was noted that since Gwenn started with the county in her position in the P&D department that the level of communication on the current status of an application in the Aberdeen area has been superb — bringing praise from the Aberdeen City officials and the county commissioners.
The request made was that when the county changes the status of an application or approves a permit, the same information that is sent to the applicant be sent to them so if they see construction on that specific location with a pending permit, they know that it has been approved, denied, or awaiting further information so they may act accordingly.