POCATELLO – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board of Health met on Thursday to review the current risk levels in the health district regarding COVID-19, and Bingham County was moved to a moderate-risk stage.
Before the county commissioners that sit on the board would get to vote on where they felt they should place their respective counties, Dr. Kent Newhouse from Bingham Memorial Hospital and Dr. Snell from Portneuf Medical Center addressed the board regarding current limitations in the hospital system.
Dr. Newhouse spoke first and emphasized that the area is on the “razor’s edge” and “we could go into overload mode pretty quickly.” Dr. Newhouse explained that even though Gov. Brad Little has lifted the limitation of 25 serious cases, Bingham Memorial cannot handle much more than that because of staffing limitations. He explained that people have been more apt to let health issues and concerns grow and manifest because they do not want to go to the hospital because of COVID-19 concerns.
Dr. Newhouse then moved on to his next major point, explaining that BMH only has three negative pressure rooms set up for the control of the virus. A negative pressure room does not let air out and sucks clean air in to prevent particulates from escaping the room into the open air in the hospital. Dr. Newhouse stated that BMH can put together more if needed, but at the present time, those rooms have been occupied for some time.
After Dr. Newhouse spoke, Dr. Snell addressed the board.
“I want to echo what Kent said about the razor’s edge,” is how he started as he explained the situation in Bannock County and at Portneuf Medical Center. “We are seeing backlogs of disease that have been ignored,” Dr. Snell explained as he started discussing the impacts of the virus on people.
He quoted a medical journal that has shown correlations between the coronavirus and heart attack patients staying away from the hospitals and causing a rise in deaths while a total number of heart attacks reaching the hospitals has lowered.
Dr. Snell said they are seeing lasting effects to the point where even collegiate athletes in some areas that contract it are required to wait 21 days after being medically cleared of COVID to visit a cardiologist to see what lasting effects have been acquired. The reason for this is because although some may feel like they are back to normal, their bodies are not fully recovered.
The doctors also addressed the issues with personal protective equipment in the hospitals, explaining they are still struggling to obtain the amounts needed with the increased amounts of testing and limited numbers of rapid tests.
All hospitals are on limited rations of rapid tests that are being provided by the state, but it is expected that those tests will no longer be supplied from the state as of December. Dr. Newhouse stated that under their guidelines set forth by the federal government, they are required to test certain employees twice a week, and based on the number of employees who work with at-risk patients, they will deplete their stock quickly and will not receive enough to cover the minimum number of employees based on the allocated amounts.
Dr. Snell reaffirmed that claim, explaining that even their multi-billion dollar partner cannot acquire any significant amount of PPE that is needed to operate these hospitals effectively. Dr. Newhouse alluded to a testing bottleneck in the near future and explained that even at the current moment, if they do not have a rapid test available for someone who enters the emergency room with acute respiratory issues, they will have to send the test to a different lab which will take 48 hours minimum, and will have to treat that patient as if they are COVID-positive, utilizing one of their three negative pressure rooms and running through more amounts of PPE because of the unknown.
Dr. Snell also addressed the level system being utilized by the BOH, and stating that the national level system does not recognize their parameters. The SIPH district is in the red nationally, and Dr. Snell explained that if things continue as is to expect code black.
Both doctors echoed one another regarding the need for change before getting into the heart of flu season and asked that the BOH use this as a reason to make a decision. Dr. Snell also added that although there will be a flu vaccination available for this season, there is no answer to how effective it will be — it will be effective but they simply do not know how effective.
Questions were posed to the doctors regarding reporting of COVID-19 related deaths, so they explained the system. It was prefaced that they cannot speak for others, but they add certain things to a death certificate because it may have been a contributing factor.
That statement brought more questions about over-exaggerated numbers of deaths, to which Dr. Snell responded, “The fact is, we have actually under-reported the numbers of deaths from COVID. We simply have not tested everyone.” They both recognized that there may be some deaths that are misreported in the other faction, but they stood by what Dr. Snell stated.
The question was then asked if they have seen an uptick in youth cases, and the answer was no. However, they are starting to see more family spread with students being back to school and continue to monitor the one major heath issue they have seen in children — multi-system inflammatory disease. Although Bingham and Bannock Counties have not had cases, Bonneville has had two confirmed MSID cases. The meeting moved on to the numbers available on SIPH’s website and then to current risk levels.
Caribou County was the first to motion, and they motioned to stay in the moderate-risk category which passed unanimously.
Bannock County Commissioner Ernie Moser was the second to make a motion, believing that his county did not need to move to moderate-risk regardless of what was presented. His motion was seconded and taken to a vote. His motion was defeated 3-2. Moser was not happy with the result and felt that he knows what is best in his county. He did not make a follow-up motion at that moment so the chairperson moved on to Butte County.
Butte County made the motion to move from high-risk down to moderate-risk after long discussion was held on Monday between the commissioners in Butte County and their local policy makers. The motion carried unanimously as well.
Bingham County came up next. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring first commented on the information provided from the doctors and thanked them for their reports. He then went on to explain why he felt it was important for Bingham County to move to moderate-risk.
“It was concerning when the doctors stated that they were at 80% capacity and the more COVID-19 cases, the less room for other medical related issues. And this time of year is normally the slow time, but [they] are now hiring more staff so it is an issue to overload the hospitals. So, moving to the moderate stage to hopefully help make people be aware we need to be cautious going forward so we hopefully don’t get to the point where hospitals can’t take care of all the medical issues, not just COVID related issues. I feel the schools are working hard to stay on top of COVID issues as well. We are seeing fa few cases in the younger population, but we can all do our part to stay safe during these times.” His motion was approved unanimously.
By the end of the meeting, the only health district not to be in the moderate level was Oneida County which has not seen a new case in some time.