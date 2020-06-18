BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Music Teachers’ Association held a music festival June 11.
The music festival is an annual event for private music students who are pianists, string players (violin, viola, and cello), and vocalists. It was scheduled for April, but because of COVID-19 it had to be canceled. Students were still practicing their pieces, so teachers devised a way to hold the festival with social distancing.
The festival was held at the Blackfoot Christian Fellowship Church. About 75 students participated. Students each played two memorized pieces and were given a score and comments by their judges. Judges were Diane Burt, Lisa Humpherys, and Lauren Anderson. Teachers entering students were Shelby Murdock, Bonnie Egbert, Peggy Mecham, Samantha Parkinson, Beccy Joyner, JeNene Anderson, and {span}Jan Eddington{/span}.
In normal years, students from grades 7-12 compete for scholarships to summer music camps, but this year those camps have been canceled so instead the BCMTA chose to award cash scholarships instead for students to use to further their musical education through lessons, sheet music, or other means.
One $200 award and four $100 awards were given in both a senior piano category (grades 10-12) and a junior piano category (grades 7-9). Those receiving the awards were:
Piano Senior Division (grades 10-12)
Enoch Young ($200); Sarah Despain ($100); Lyndsie Larsen ($100); Tessa Richardson ($100); Ashlyn Young ($100).
Piano Junior Division (grades 7-9)
Chris Hammond ($200); Madelyn Despain ($100); Madelyn Larsen ($100); Jake Reid ($100); Jacob Hammond ($100).
Two strings awards were also given to Gracie Packer, violin ($100), and Naomi Hammond, viola ($100).
Students in grades K-6 were eligible to receive an outstanding performance award as chosen by their judge. Those winning students, who were given a $25 music gift certificate, included:
Piano
Levi Cole, Tess Eddington, Celeste Eddington, Carter Parkinson, Elliot Day, Gus Packer, Ellie Adams.
Strings
Kwincee Turpin.