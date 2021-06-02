BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Public Works Director Dusty Whited met with the Bingham County commissioners on Wednesday to discuss the impending change to where solid waste from the transfer stations is transported. Whited explained that the agreement with Bannock County has reached the end of its life and Bannock County has notified him that they will be charging Bingham County the same out-of-county price as they charge others and would not provide a reduced price for a new contract.
Whited invited Vaughn Key, Blackfoot street and sanitation department superintendent, to the meeting so the county and city would remain on the same page. Whited notified the commissioners that he has explored the different surrounding areas for a better option financially and discovered that the best price would be to take it to Jefferson County.
Commissioner Jessica Lewis expressed concern about the trip to the transfer station in Jefferson County because of the high prevailing winds that are known for shutting Interstate 15 down during the summer and winter with blowing dust or snow near Osgood. Suggestions were made for Whited to contact the Idaho Transportation Department to verify the closure frequency of that stretch of interstate in efforts to be able to estimate whether Bingham County will need a backup plan. Whited said that if need be, they would be able to send trash to Bannock County at the going rate regardless of a contract with them.
Lewis warned that there could be a need for a total rate restructure including a public hearing to officially be able to require the additional charge. Whited agreed with Lewis’ comment, and noted that is why he had invited Key to the meeting to share the information that both the county and the city may be in a position to need to do a fee increase which requires public hearings. Key agreed that there will be a need for a hearing if there will be a fee increase.
Once a final decision is made with estimates of potential additional costs for need to use their backup plan, hearings will be scheduled. Both Bingham County and the City of Blackfoot will be holding public hearings regarding the fee increases once estimated amounts are compiled.