BLACKFOOT — As long as conditions remain as they have been so far this season, Bingham County officials anticipate a good spring runoff season along the Snake River.
“The water is 110 percent of normal above the Palisades watershed,” county Commissioner Mark Bair said Wednesday. “They’re increasing the flows at American Falls, they’re letting it go from there. I don’t think we’ll see a problem with flooding this year.”
Scott Reese, emergency management director with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, said the seasonably warm days and colder nights with low temperatures hovering around freezing have provided a good combination when it comes to spring runoff.
That’s comforting when taking into consideration how much snow fell during the winter in places like Island Park.
Reese said he checks statistics every morning to keep an eye on water levels at the reservoirs with data provided by the Bureau of Reclamation, and he’s seeing a normal season for runoff so far.
Stats provided Wednesday showed Palisades at 80 percent full, releasing water at over 6,600 cubic feet per second (cfs), Jackson Lake at 78 percent full, Henry’s Lake at 96 percent full, and Island Park at 82 percent full.
At Palisades Dam, discharge was increased Tuesday morning from 5,500 cfs to 6,250 cfs, with another increase to 7,000 cfs by noon Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. The increases account for anticipated flood control targets in late April, the bureau said.
Reservoir levels, reservoir discharge, and river flows can be monitored on the bureau’s Hydromet page at www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/.
The only area in the state that Reese anticipated seeing flooding this year is in the Weiser area, which is at 149 percent of normal.
“If it were 140-150 percent of normal around here, I would be more vigilant,” Reese said. “But we’re pretty well below that. I feel pretty good with where we’re at. The cooling at night retards the flow.”
Reese credited progress in management systems with keeping flooding under control in recent years as well.
“The National Weather Service, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Bureau of Reclamation, they’re all monitoring it and they’ve worked together on ways to improve monitoring through the years,” he added. “It’s a lot better than it was 20 years ago.”
And Reese said county farmers should be confident that they’ll have enough water coming through canals this year.
“Irrigators will have plenty of water,” he added.