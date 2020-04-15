BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County clerk’s office is gearing up for the May 19 primary election, and county Clerk Pam Eckhardt has outlined the changes in store for the election as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney signed a proclamation on April 1 regarding changes that will be in effect for the primary election. Given the growing number of coronavirus cases in Idaho, Eckhardt said, it was not safe for voters, election workers, or the larger communities to hold in-person voting for the May primary.
“Having Idahoans request an absentee ballot and vote at home will protect the health of Idahoans, slow the spread of COVID-19, allow the election to move forward as scheduled and ensure that everyone can still exercise their right to vote,” she said in a press release.
This May 19 primary will be held as an all-absentee ballot election with no physical polling locations. To vote, Idahoans must request an absentee ballot either online through the Secretary of State’s website IdahoVotes.gov, or through the Bingham County/elections website, or telephone 208-782-3164.
Voters will need to be registered to vote in Idaho to request a ballot. If a voter is not registered to vote, as long as they have a valid Idaho driver’s license, they can register to vote online at IdahoVotes.gov. Otherwise, contact your county clerk/elections to receive a registration card. There will be no early or in-person absentee voting at the courthouse prior to or on election day. Citizens may utilize the courthouse drop box for absentee requests and registrations.
The following deadlines will apply:
- May 19, 8 p.m.: Deadline to register to vote.
- May 19, 8 p.m.: Deadline for county clerk/elections to receive a request for absentee ballot by mail.
- May 19, 8 p.m.: Deadline for requesting an absentee ballot online.
- June 2, 8 p.m.: Deadline for absentee ballots to be received by the county clerk/elections office.
- June 2, 2020, 9 p.m. Mountain time: Earliest time for results to be posted for the May 19, 2020 Primary Election.
Idaho citizens will be receiving a mailer from the Secretary of State’s Office informing them of the Vote Early Idaho campaign and how to request a ballot.
The 44 county clerks and county election officials across the state are prepared to implement the changes to voting procedures adopted by Gov. Little and Secretary of State Denney. If you have any questions or concerns, Pam at 208-782-3160 or Danette Miller, Bingham County elections director, at 208-782-3164.
In the race for state representative from District 31A vacated by Neil Anderson, there are two people running for the seat on the Republican side with David M. Cannon running against Chad H. Cole.
In the race for state representative from District 31B, Travis Oler is running unopposed on the Democratic side, while Donavan Harrington will be facing incumbent Julianne Young on the Republican side.
Incumbent Mark R. Bair is facing a challenge from Kevin Bary Christensen for the District 1 county commission seat with chairman Whitney Manwaring unopposed for the District 2 seat.
Incumbent Sheriff Craig T. Rowland is running unopposed for re-election as a Republican, and incumbent N. Paul Rogers is unopposed as he seeks re-election as county prosecutor.