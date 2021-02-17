BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission met to decide on two different main agenda items — a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a kennel license and a request for a zone change. The agenda originally had a third item planned, but the applicant has sold the property that was to be discussed regarding a new subdivision that would have been tied into the Eastern Idaho Regional Wastewater Authority’s treatment system as well as connected to the municipal water system.
The rezone application requested a change from Agricultural to Residential Agriculture which allows the property owner the option of subdividing the property to one-acre lots. The owners wanted to be able to drop below the required five-acre lot size in an Agricultural zone so they could subdivide the property into two lots and build a second home for their family. Planner Addie Jo Jackman introduced the topic to the commissioners with her staff report. As she made her way through the report, she noted that there were no comments made by any agency and that it would fall into conformity with surrounding zones. With no comments made regarding the request, the commissioners voted in favor of the zone change for Neil and Phyllis Hansen.
The second item on the agenda was the request for a CUP to have a dog kennel for Maribeth Hansen. Hansen raises and breeds Irish Wolfhounds, and explained that they have a smaller window for breeding than other breeds of dogs. The applicant operates a breeding business at her home and has exceeded the number of dogs allowed without a permit and already has a facility for the dogs on the property — a 60 foot by 16 foot building. The residence and outbuilding sits on 4.62 acres and provides ample space for the animals.
The applicant explained the desire for Irish Wolfhounds in surrounding areas and has received higher demand than expected at the time, leading to the need to request the permit. Hansen said the location for the dogs is well maintained and comfortable for the animals.
Following the staff report and opening and closing the public hearing, the commission voted for providing the conditional use permit for Hansen and would proceed through their consent agenda.
Tiffany Olsen, Planning and Development director, announced to the commission that Commissioner David McKinnon would be resigning from the P&Z board because of moving to a different area. McKinnon served as a commissioner for four years. Olsen also announced that they will be looking to fill the vacancy in the near future and will be accepting applications for the role.
The Bingham County Planning and Zoning commission will continue to search for the proper candidate for the position and Olsen has discussed the topic of filling the vacancy with the county commissioners already. It was stated that they would like it to be as fair as possible, with having positions built around three factors: one from each of the three different phases per voter district of the county — inside the city, in the area of impact, and out in the county.