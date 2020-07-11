BLACKFOOT – An agenda that was on the lighter side made for quick work Wednesday evening for the Bingham County Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission as they approved all three requests made by members of the community.
The first on the list was a request by Arco Wind LLC for a conditional use permit (CUP) to install a nearly 200 foot tall meteorological evaluation tower (MET) in efforts to discover a potential location for a new wind farm.
Arco Wind approached the county just two months ago for a CUP regarding installation of a different tower in another location, which was met with little friction. One concerned citizen spoke in opposition with concerns about the effect on local wildlife, specifically birds. The company wants to find a working location for a wind farm in efforts to aid in the creation of green power. The board approved the CUP for confirmation from the county commissioners.
The second item on the agenda involved siblings that live next to each other to combine three lots of land into two lots, splitting them evenly and allowing for larger yards. The plots, in Awbrey Downs, are owned by Jason and Candi Peterson and Ray and Lyndsi Searle. The commission voted to combine the two lots of land.
The final point to be covered on the agenda was a request from Brandon Goodwin. Goodwin requested a variance on a setback requirement to be able to build an attached garage to his home. The reason for the change in the setback is because of a cement culvert located in the setback area for the garage. The commission granted the setback as requested.
The light agenda was a break before a larger six-item agenda coming in August. County P&Z meets on the second Wednesday of every month.