BLACKFOOT– The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission met Wednesday evening to cover their agenda items as well as the Area of Impact Agreement with the City of Blackfoot. The commission started with their three more “normal” agenda items before entering the long discussion on the AIA.
The first item would be a request for a Conditional Use Permit to create a commercial greenhouse near Shelley. The proposed parcel is currently used for a tree nursery and resides in an Agricultural zone. Under Bingham County Ordinance that references the land use chart, commercial greenhouses are permitted in this area with a CUP. Trina Staples, the applicant, wanted to expand to a commercial greenhouse where she would be able to sell plants and flowers to landscapers. Her application did not receive any negative input from anyone in attendance and would be approved unanimously.
Cedar Creek Wind would be the next applicant on the agenda and are no strangers to the Bingham County P&Z board. CCW has requested a plethora of CUPs over the last 12 months for wind studies for a potential wind farm in Bingham County and they believe they have a great spot picked out. Partnered with Thompson Land, LLP, CCW will begin the process of installing wind turbines. The reason for their application on Wednesday was for approval of a temporary batch plant to mix cement for the turbine bases. The plant would be only allowed during the construction phase and would be in the best interest of the infrastructure as it would not require heavy cement trucks to be transporting large amounts to the location.
There was some concern voiced by members of the P&Z regarding the location of the potential batch plant and asked for verification of where they intended to create it. Furthermore, one member of the public was concerned about the amount of noise it might create as his property is nearby. Both concerns would be addressed by the applicant and would result in everyone appearing to have a positive opinion of the wind farm. The wind farm will include enough turbines to be productive and financially beneficial to CCW, which they expect it to be at least 34 turbines. The commission would approve the batch plant as presented.
Kaleb Phelps would have the final standard item on the agenda with a CUP request for transfer of division rights from one of his properties to another. Phelps explained that he is moving rights to that parcel so he may develop it in the future. Phelps continues to be a large supporter of development in Bingham County. The transfer was approved by majority vote.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets monthly on average, and is currently seeking any applicants for a vacant seat on the commission. For more information on the vacancy, contact Tiffany Olsen, Planning and Development director.