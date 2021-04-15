BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission met on Wednesday evening for a meeting that would finish in the future after multiple agenda items sent those involved home after midnight.
The commission had an agenda that scrolled through pages with items that heard testimony on both sides leading to long discussions on each of the items as well as written testimony that had to be read into the record. Nearly 20 people sat listening in on Zoom as well as a handful attending the meeting in person.
Starting the meeting off on a rocky foot, there were technical issues that would leave those listening to the meeting via Zoom wondering what was going on as Adi Jo Jackman provided the staff report for the first item on the agenda. Sigfredo and Leticia Reyes were seeking a three-lot subdivision of their 3.07 acres of land that would create 3 one-acre lots with individual wells and septic systems. The area is zoned Residential/Agriculture which allows for lots to be brought down to one-acre. Two of the acres are currently being farmed and would be developed for homes and would continue to be irrigated through a ditch that runs along the property.
Once the audio was fixed, a quick recap was provided for those who could not hear what was being said during the staff report before Chairman Darren Leavitt would open the floor for the public hearing. The subject would not receive any testimony on either side leading to a closure of the public hearing. The commission would ask some clarifying questions of the applicant before voting unanimously in favor of recommendation to the county commissioners for the final decision.
The second item would be introduced as RR Johnson Real Estate, LLC requesting a zone change from A-Agriculture to R-Residential. The applicant sought a zone change of over 84 acres of land that have been traditionally farmed as potatoes and grain. According to the application, the land had been designated as Residential Ag/Residential as of the 2018 Comprehensive Plan which is prescriptive of what they think will happen. The land is currently watered through pivot lines.
The location of the ground is east of the Woodsville townsite which is north of Shelley and does not have a municipal system in the direct vicinity. Although the item was only on the agenda for a zone change, the future would allow the owner to then try to develop the 84.28 acres pending decisions by the P&Z as well as the county commissioners.
Testimony was provided by neighbors to the area who did not want to see the zone change take place because of the expectation of future development in the area. Multiple members of the Shelley and Woodville communities expressed concern that the area could not sustain this level of development without being connected to a municipal water and sewer system.
The Department of Environmental Quality and the Health Department have reported on many occasions that in large developments, they prefer connections to a municipal system, which the county citizen cited in their testimony. Other testimonies were provided regarding the loss of the farmland pending the P&Z decision, which would lead to the P&Z vote. Leavitt asked for a motion, which was second and carried unanimously in favor of the rezone. The final decision will be placed in front of the county commissioners at a later date with a second hearing held.
Coppermeadows II was the third item on the agenda for the commission to vote on. Coppermeadows II was to be an extension of the original Coppermeadows and would be the first Planned Unit Development voted on by the Bingham County P&Z. The proposed development would be 45.50 acres with 130 units, which would fall below the minimal lot size suggested for lot sizes with an average size of .24 acres. However not all lots will be this size, with some being larger or smaller depending on location in the development. The PUD would be connected to municipal systems for water and sewer as well as being connected to a pressurized irrigation system. The neighborhood would have four access points from 1455 North and one from New Sweden Road.
Because the development proposed falls inside the Shelley city area of impact, the development will be required to be built to Shelley city standards including curb, gutter, and sidewalk. The only alteration to this was a request to not have the sidewalk abut to the curb but instead adding a green strip between the curb and sidewalk increasing the accessibility for those out enjoying the neighborhood. Furthermore, the applicant asked for some consideration on the required 10 percent green space due to location constraints as well as meeting the other requirements of a PUD in the county code. Civil Attorney Chase Hendricks interjected with the code information and believed that by the way it is written, they only have to meet a certain amount of the stipulations to receive the approval and because they do, it should not be a primary reason to vote for or against the applicant.
The application received a large amount of testimony against it, with one in opposition questioning the reliability of the word of the developer to provide the pressurized irrigation system to those who purchase lots in the PUD. It was noted that the previous development did not fulfill its requirements to provide the homeowners with a pressurized system but rather made agreements with Shelley and the irrigation company to send the water into Jensen Grove and treat it as an aquifer recharge. They would send the water for the rights to Jensen Grove to recharge the aquifer and would provide water to the homeowners to water their lawn. The covenance of the Homeowner’s Association (HOA) required the owners to pay their water shares, and then they were charged for water for their property. According to testimony, it caused a commotion for those who live in Coppermeadows because they feel like they are paying for water twice.
Despite the concerns shared by the public, the commission voted in favor of the PUD, writing history for Bingham County with its first-ever approved Planned Unit Development.
The fourth item on the agenda was a two-lot subdivision by Matthew and Kristin Adams to split their property into two lots with individual septic systems and wells. Both parcels would have irrigation as well as direct access to Thompson Lane. The property is located near the equalization reservoir, often referred to as “The Diversion,” and is currently zoned RA. The commission voted in favor of the two-plot subdivision.
The next item on the agenda was a conditional use permit request for medical hardship for the Monnett family. John and Marjorie Monnett, Trustees of the Monnett Family Trust requested the CUP for a temporary secondary dwelling on their property for their son and daughter-in-law to live nearby to provide care for the aging couple.
A CUP for medical hardship is allowed under Bingham County Code section 10-7-4(B)-(H), which states that each lot, tract, or parcel of property, considered a buildable parcel, shall be allowed one additional temporary dwelling for a medical hardship.
The topic received surprising amounts of testimony in opposition from people who did not want the CUP granted by the P&Z. Claims were presented to the commission via testimony that a CUP is supposed to have a sunset timeline placed on it and that the medical hardship for the Monnetts does not have an end time.
John and Marjorie will be the ones living in the accessory structure on the property to allow their children and grandchildren more space to live. The reason for wanting two homes was to prevent any accidents caused by children’s toys, clutter, or other things that could be a trip or fall hazard for the elderly couple. They need help because of aging issues but still want their own space to live.
The commission asked clarifying questions following the closure of the public hearing. Multiple questions surrounded the living setup, the reason for the hardship, and comments of how they are impressed that the son and daughter-in-law are willing to take on the responsibility of taking care of the couple. Ultimately, the commission voted in favor of the hardship CUP, and will revisit it every two years until it is no longer needed. The revisitation of the CUP can be conducted by Planning and Development staff under the direction of the P&Z commission.
The final topic on the agenda would be a rezone request by Kaleb Phelps. Phelps would like to rezone 65.7 acres from A-Agriculture to RA-Residential/Agriculture for plans of potential future development. The land is currently not being farmed and is non-irrigated lands. According to the 2018 Comprehensive Plan, the area was designated to be appropriate for R/RA.
Members of the community provided testimony that would disagree with the claim that the land had been farmed recently. He noted that until recently, the land had been used for cattle grazing as pasture and believes that it qualifies as farming. Brian Osterman also noted that he understands the need for more housing as he sits on the Shelley School Board, but does not believe that all of the parcels noted in the application should be allowed to be rezoned because of the aforementioned grazing of cattle on the ground.
The commission noted Osterman’s objection before voting in favor of the applicant. They will send their recommendation to the county commissioners who will hold a follow-up public hearing on the top on May 17 at 2 p.m. in the commissioners’ chambers.