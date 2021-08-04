BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission continues its search for someone to fill the vacancy left earlier this year when one commissioner moved. The commission revolves around an odd number of members to ensure that ties do not take place on voting.
The current vacancy is for the seat that represents the City of Blackfoot and has certain requirements to be affirmed to the position. The requirement for the position is that you are a resident in the county for at least two years and that you live inside the corporate boundary of the city of Blackfoot.
The members of the county planning and zoning commission meet once a month on average, where they cover their agenda for the evening. Most recently they have had longer meetings because of multiple applications from developers and county residents. With those increased numbers of applications, the meetings have run longer than expected.
The Planning and Zoning Commission operates as a quasi-legislative branch where they make recommendations to the county commissioners whether those recommendations be to approve or deny an application. Being a non-elected position, the members of the commission are expected to make their recommendations based on the county codes and ordinances rather than including their personal bias in the process.
Anyone interested in applying for the role of commissioner representing Blackfoot should contact Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen at (208) 782-3177. Olsen will have more information regarding the position as well as the required duties of someone serving on the commission. The term for the current vacancy will serve a three-year term once selected and approved by the county commissioners.