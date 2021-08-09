BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission has a large agenda planned for Wednesday including Conditional Use Permits for division rights transfers, two subdivision plats, and a replat for different subdivisions all before they hold the public hearing for the eastern half of the area being affected by the area of impact agreement (AIA) with Blackfoot.
The final item on the agenda will take some time to tackle — the Area of Impact Agreement with the City of Blackfoot. Because of the amount of concerns, Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen along with the commissioners felt it would be best to split the meeting into two different sections so they are not trying to request public input from the entire surrounding area in one sitting.
Instead, the commission felt that east of the city would be a good starting point. The second meeting for the western side of the Blackfoot city limits will be held in September in order to not run the meeting into the late hours of the night or early hours of the morning.
The AIA is an agreement that must be up-to-date as per state statute and should reflect the future growth of a city in a county and where the desired annexation would take place. The area remains under county jurisdiction until annexation takes place. The desire for the agreement is because there are levels of expectancy of infrastructure with a city and things such as curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are not required in the county. The issue that remains is the need for annexation to take place based on the planned areas in the agreement.
The first two items that the commission will hear involve the request for division rights transfers. A division rights transfer allows someone who owns multiple pieces of original property, which dates back to 1976 and must have clean documentation, to transfer division rights from one piece of property to another in order to either store them for the time being or prepare for future development. Both requests will require a staff report to be presented to the commissioners before they make a decision.
Division rights transfers are permitted through a conditional use permit only and does not automatically provide the property owner the rights to immediately subdivide the parcel — that process is a different step entirely.
Following the two CUP requests for division right transfers, the commission will move on to the first of two plats for subdivision. The first is a 10-lot plat known as South Sand Creek Estates. The proposal is from David Christensen located just north of Highline Road near Firth. Each of the 10 lots will be over 7.5 acres in size and access on the south side of the development onto Highline Road. The proposal has each lot having individual wells and septic systems, which will require approval from the Health Department and the Department of Environmental Quality before reaching completion. Furthermore, each lot will have pressurized irrigation provided by Snake River Valley Irrigation District. The decision by the commission will send recommendation to either approve or deny the request.
The second one is a two-plot subdivision to known as Sand Dunes & Duck Ponds. The proposal from Scott and Linnea Chidester would split a single piece of property into two pieces of 6.88 acres and 3.08 acres. The smaller piece would later be developed with a home with its own well and septic system and would use the same 50-foot easement as the other lot. This would be the last lot allowed to utilize the same easement as it would be the fourth lot accessing property through the same point of entry. All lots will also have irrigation water rights assessed by Eastern Idaho Water Company.
The replat by H&H Subdivision is for the lot 1 block 4 of the Groveland Townsite 2-lot short plat. The request by Paul and Linda Huff would split one piece of property zoned Residential (R) from 1.16 acres to .5 acres for the existing property with the home and one outbuilding on it where the .66 acres would be bare ground until developed.
It is proposed that if possible, the second lot would have its own well but if not possible, the owner will run water lines from the existing well to the second home if necessary. Sewer services will be provided by Groveland Water and Sewer District, which transports waste to the Blackfoot Wastewater Treatment Plant. The property will continue to utilize pressurized irrigation from Riverside Canal.
The Bingham County Planning and Zoning meeting will be held in Courtroom 1. Those who wish to provide testimony must appear in person. Those who would like to listen to the meeting may do so via Zoom, but will not be allowed to provide testimony. The Zoom link is listed on the agenda which is available on the Bingham County website.