BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission has a relatively light agenda for its September meeting on Wednesday, with requests for one Conditional Use Permit, two variances and a zone change, and a recommendation to the county commissioners that they approve a zone change and subdivision.
The Addison, Texas, firm of Bridger Tower Corporation has applied for a Conditional Use Permit to place a wireless telecommunications tower in the Sellars Creek Area of Wolverine.
The location is south of Wolverine Road on the east side of the “W” between the LDS Church girls' camps Pasa La Coma and Cumorah, but closer to the latter, on property owned by David and Jamie Webb.
The only comment received by the P&Z office so far regarding the tower is from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, which is concerned about the detrimental effect the tower could have on birds, night-flying birds in particular, during the hours they’re normally in flight and especially during overcast, foggy, or other low visibility conditions.
Troy and Gina Goodwin are requesting a 10-foot variance to the county’s 30-foot road setback requirement to build a garage on their property in the Pioneer Villa Subdivision at 86 N., 760 W.
Chuck and Michelle Reay are requesting a 15-foot variance from the county’s 70-foot setback requirement from a Minor Arterial County Road, in this case Groveland Road, to build a garage at 185 N., 400 W.
Searle Properties LLC, is asking the zoning board to recommend to the county commissioners that they approve a zone change from Residential/Agriculture to Residential on 52.69 acres east of Shelley in order to develop a 75-lot subdivision to be known as “Crystal Lake Estates.” The location is 1272 N., 900 E., about one-half mile east of the Shelley city limits.
The zoning commission meets at 7 p.m. in Courtroom 1 at the Bingham County Courthouse.