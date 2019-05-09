BLACKFOOT – It only took half an hour for the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission to hold a public hearing and vote to recommend that the county commissioners approve the application for the Deer Meadows Subdivision Wednesday night, but took twice that long to make a decision on a request for a conditional use permit.
About 20 people showed up for the hearing on the proposed 30-lot Deer Meadows Subdivision, but only one testified.
Jim Mathias — who wrote a letter to the editor urging his fellow Riverside residents to attend the hearing and question the P&Z board about the future of groundwater quality in an area so densely populated with individual wells, septic tanks and drain fields — said at the hearing a conversation with P&Z Administrator Allen Jensen had answered some of his questions and so his testimony was neutral.
Mathias’ testimony followed the presentation of the subdivision application by Chris Street of Harper-Leavitt Engineering and developer Scott Briscoe.
Street said the subdivision will not have a detrimental effect on groundwater quality. He said in deference to the people who had concerns about water quality, soil tests were conducted prior to Wednesday night’s meeting, and they showed one and a half feet of sandy loam soil covering extremely gravelly soil. He said the Department of Health, which approves or disapproves septic systems, uses a formula to determine whether groundwater will be affected by septic systems.
Although he didn’t fully understand the formula, Street said, it involves something called treatment units, and according to the formula, septic system water is cleansed in up to 72 of these units.
“According to that, in this soil type it only takes five feet before septic water is cleansed,” he said. “Well depths are 40 feet, so water is going to be clean by the time it hits that level.”
Street was asked by a zoning board member whether a community well is a possibility, but replied they don’t have a sufficient number of water rights to qualify for one, which board member Lorin Croft apparently thought to be ironic. “So the state of Idaho says you can put in 40 individual wells, but you can’t put in one well to serve 40 people,” he said.
Another board member wanted to know whether they could install a common collection system to connect to the sewer line being installed by the Snake River School District along Highway 39 to the north. Street replied that it would require installation of a lift system.
He said for irrigation purposes the developer plans to install a pressurized system with water to be pumped from the Trego Canal and Watson Slough.
Briscoe said the proposed subdivision is a “super desirable” location for people looking to build homes in the $150,000-$200,000 range.
During his testimony, Mathias noted that things may be fine in the existing subdivisions, but said, “Everything is fine until it’s not.” He suggested the board require homeowners in the new subdivision to pump their septic tanks every three to five years. P&Z board Chairman Darren Leavitt replied that they don’t have that authority.
David Adams made the motion to recommend the subdivision be approved by the county commissioners and it passed unanimously. The public hearing before the county commissioners is scheduled for June 24.
Testimony and discussion on Dustin Hansen’s application for a conditional use permit to operate a shop for vehicle truck and truck repairs on his property at 35 South 600 West and install a wash bay in the shop took up an hour of Wednesday’s 3 1/2-hour meeting.
Zoning Administrator Allen Jensen read a number of letters from Hansen’s neighbors in support of the CUP, and a few neighbors testified in support of his application at the meeting, while others testified in opposition.
At the beginning of his presentation, Hansen withdrew his application for a kennel permit, and apparently in anticipation of opposition testimony to come, presented a lengthy list of improvements he has made to the property in the nine years he’s owned it, and said he’s in the process of doing more, such as installing trees to provide a buffer between his property and the neighbors.
Hansen said he has no plans to operate a commercial repair business, but only wants the permit to make minor repairs on his own vehicles and install a bay in his shop to wash them, including his semi tractor-trailers.
The neighbors who opposed the permit said while they didn’t want to drive Hansen away, they were disturbed by the noise and vibrations from the coming and going of his large trucks. “We don’t want them to have to find another property,” one neighbor said, “but we ask that they not be allowed to expand.”
Brian Brimhall said Hansen’s trucking business has devalued his property and will make it hard to sell when the time comes.
Randy Turpin, a former P&Z board member, presented for evidence against the permit photos he had taken by a drone, which he said show derelict trucks and other debris on the Hansen property, and said Hansen is operating a commercial business in a Residential/Agriculture Zone, which is not allowed under the county’s zoning ordinance.
Hansen responded that the vehicles in question were purchased with the plan to rebuild them and that he now plans to have them removed from the property. He said also, Turpin had broken the law by sending the unmanned drone to photograph his property because he doesn’t have a license for it, so his evidence should not be considered.
Chase Hendricks, civil deputy from the Bingham County Prosecutor’s office who is legal advisor to the zoning board, told the members Hansen had contacted him about the drone photos and may have a civil cause for action against Turpin. “But it’s outside the scope of what you’re doing here,” he said.
After lengthy discourse, Leavitt said he had a problem with the opposition launched against Hansen at the meeting. “He’s been doing business for nine years without any complaints to the county. Now he’s trying to make it right and they’re complaining.”
Lorin Croft made the motion to grant the conditional use permit, it was seconded by Quinn Twiggs and passed unanimously.
In other business, the board voted unanimously to grant Joe Cannon and Tony Norton each a 25-foot variance from the county’s 50-foot set-back requirement along the I-15 right-of-way to erect advertising signs on their property at the Freeway Park Subdivision.
Cannon said his sign had already been erected when he learned that the county building permit was issued in error. But he said the Idaho Transportation Department only requires a 25-foot setback and he has a permit from the state.
Board member Lorin Croft wanted to know why the county requires a 50-foot set-back, and Jensen said it’s to protect people who might be occupying buildings along the Interstate.
Following three more public hearings, the zoning board voted unanimously to recommend to the county commissioners that they approve the 3-lot JEM Subdivision for Joaquin and Christina Redondo at 239 N., 500 West; the 11-lot Silverleaf Division 3 Subdivision at 670 West, 15 South, and the request from the Griffin Family LLC for a zone change from Agriculture to Residential Agriculture on approximately 248.66 acres near the Bonneville County line and adjacent to the Snake River so they can begin developing the land.
There was no testimony in opposition to either subdivision. Gary Thomas, who testified neutral on Silverleaf, asked that it be made clear on the subdivision plat that a 50-foot access road shared by lots 7 and 8 is for the exclusive use of the two owners of those lots.
The zoning board also approved a conditional use permit for Daniel and Corina Moran to construct a shop with a living space on less than the minimum two-acre size zoning requirement on their property at 1021W. 100 South, and approved the transfer of one division right for Telford Simon from property he owns at 875 W. 150 N. to another property he owns.