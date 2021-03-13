BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission jumped in feet first during their most recent meeting with an agenda that would span over three hours and would provide happiness to those requesting approval of their respective applications.
The first item on the agenda was scratched just days prior to the meeting, but could be added back at a later date.
The first item that the commission would hear revolved around a small two-lot subdivision known as the gray squirrel subdivision. The gray squirrel subdivision would split one lot into two — the first would be .6 acres while the second would be 1.64 acres in size — sharing a well with individual septic systems.
Irrigation to the properties is provided by the United Canal Company, one through a pressurized well and the other with classic irrigation. Following the report from Addie Jo Jackman, the commission opened for public comment. There was no comment in opposition to the approval of the subdivision and the commission would go on to approve it. One member of the commission made the comment that he wished his property was as well-planned as this subdivision and how he is envious of the pressurized irrigation system.
Joe Cannon was the applicant for the second item to be heard by the commission. Cannon was seeking an approval of an amended plat for the Bingham Industrial Park area. The request was made because of the addition of property to the second lot of the BIP that would increase the size of the lot from 5.97 acres to 6.24 acres. The area known as Bingham Industrial Park is north of Blackfoot and west of I-15. The amended plat was approved with little issue.
Following Cannon was a group looking to amend the platting of property near Porterville Road known as Legacy Haven Two. The replatting of the zone will not create any additional lots to be developed but rather create better lot lines according to the application. The area is zoned RA-Residential Agricultural, meaning that lots can be a minimum of one acre and will continue to have their own well and septic system with irrigation offered. Those involved in the replatting process will continue to have the land developed as planned.
Following the staff report, the commission opened the agenda item for discussion and the public hearing was held with no public input in person or on Zoom.
The final agenda item that the commission would vote on would be a rezone of property owned by Killpack Land Company. The applicant requested a zone change to RA from Agricultural in order to be more in line with surrounding zoning as well as possible plans to develop it in the future. The property accesses Kimball Road.
Comments and concerns surrounding the rezone focused on the traffic on Kimball Road. Tiffany Olsen, Planning and Development director, made a point of clarification to the P&Z, explaining that they are able to request a traffic study be performed on an area as a condition to approval of an application. She further explained that Dusty Whited, Public Works director, along with herself have worked hard to create a strong working relationship to ensure that these actions are carried out when either recognized or concerns are shared when notifying public entities in the application process.
Following the input from Olsen as well as members of the public and commission, they voted in favor of the rezone and thanked Olsen for the point of clarification.
Olsen then turned the focus to their upcoming meeting — to be held on March 31 — where they will make their recommendation to the Bingham County commissioners regarding the Area of Impact Agreement with Blackfoot. The commission will discuss and potentially make recommendations for change or items to strike from the agreement before being sent to the county commissioners for a final vote. The City of Blackfoot recently voted to recommend that the city council approve the AIA with the county assuming no major changes are made from the current form of the document.
Previous versions of this agreement have not been adhered to and have been called worthless by both parties. The goal is to create a plan where both entities can work together toward a strong, conforming agreement. The commissioners will hold a work meeting and tackle the AIA.
An agreeable, working area of impact agreement will be the first between the two in over a decade and will poise the area for expected safe growth.