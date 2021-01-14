BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Planning and Zoning held its first meeting of the new year Wednesday evening and found the Zoom call full for the first item on the agenda.
The commission would have a three-hour item that would drive the meeting until after 10 p.m., and involve a large number of requests for public testimony regarding the reallocation of division rights from two parcels to two different parcels by Kaleb Phelps.
Phelps requested conditional use permits (CUP) to transfer division rights from two different original parcels to two other original parcels that he owns north of Shelley. The two receiving parcels are much larger than those losing the rights and would provide Phelps with options to explore options of subdividing the property in the future.
Addie Jo Jackman, planner, presented the staff report to the commissioners, including all of the details, locations, photos, GIS maps, and responses from all 29 government agencies that were required to be contacted due to the location of the property.
Most came back with no issues or instructions as to what they would like for in the future — such as plans for connection to water or wastewater systems. The responses from the government agencies are added to the information made readily available to the public and different entities that would be voicing an opinion.
Once Jackman was finished with the staff report, she turned the time over to the commissioners to go through the public hearing process that would end up with a large number of people who wanted to provide their input on the potential rights transfer.
The chairman opened the floor to those who wanted to speak in support of Phelps for his division rights transfer. He saw some support, but that would be short-lived as soon as the commission opened the floor to those in opposition. Notice was sent out to 35 neighboring property owners and it appeared that nearly every one of them attended the meeting.
The area, which is zoned Residential Agriculture (RA), is surrounded by both RA and Agricultural zoned properties. Each of the property owners have their own drinking water wells on their property and stand alone septic systems. These two subjects would be a jumping-off point for people to share concern about, speculating about depths of wells, numbers of septic systems that would need to be installed if Phelps were to develop his land, and the need for more than just a dirt road to the property — which was the claim that a dirt road is the only access to the property at this time.
One by one, Phelps' neighbors voiced their opinions on what he should be allowed to do on his property and whether he should be allowed to transfer division rights between his properties. One by one they expressed concern about him developing the property into another major subdivision in the area, with concern over disrupting their quiet community they have enjoyed. Those in opposition felt he should not be allowed to develop the property and went as far as stating it has been requested that he sell it before developing it.
A member of the commission made a comment about this “being ugly” in reference to the shaping of the parcels that Phelps owned, but a member of those in opposition thought he was referencing their community near Country Club Road. He had to explain what he meant by saying it was ugly, which the speaker agreed that the parcel shaping is not pretty and that he does not see the reasoning for attempting to develop the land.
Chairman Darren Leavitt took the next moment to clarify some information for those who still wished to testify in opposition explaining that they were there to decide yes or no on the division rights transfer and nothing else.
“Anything past that is outside of the purview of today's meeting,” he stated as he continued. Leavitt continued explaining that they understand that the people who have spoken in opposition are concerned there could be a large development placed in the area, but assured them getting to that point would require more permits and public hearings they would be notified about as well.
Leavitt's statement rang loud and clear to the people in the Zoom meeting and the long list of those wishing to testify reached completion shortly after it.
Despite the testimonies of the neighbors, the commission voted unanimously to allow the transfer of the division rights from Phelps' smaller parcels to his two larger parcels.