BLACKFOOT – The Bigham County Planning and Zoning Commission met Wednesday night and heard five different applications ranging from division right transfers to conditional use permits (CUP) to variances and subdivisions.
Starting the meeting was a request by Philip Pogge, who was looking to transfer division rights from one piece of land to an adjacent peace of land that he owns. Pogge wanted to transfer the rights because the four divisional rights on the one parcel measuring less than one acre cannot be utilized and for potential future development options.
Following the presentation from Addie Jo Jackman, planner, the applicant provided testimony that stated he sees no reason to leave the four rights on the one-acre parcel when they can be transferred to the adjacent, larger piece providing options for the future. There was no public testimony on the subject, and the commission approved it unanimously.
The second item on the agenda was a request by Aaron and Brittany Torgerson to place a temporary secondary dwelling on their property to provide additional care for Aaron’s parents whose heath continues to deteriorate as they age. Their health requires assistance to which the Torgersons will provide.
Bingham County code provides the option for a temporary dwelling to be installed for an ailing family member that requires additional assistance, but those wishing to utilize this code must first obtain a CUP from the commission. There was little discussion on the topic, other than verifying the location of where the dwelling would be located on the property. The chairman opened to public comment, which went with little response before the commission gave unanimous support.
Following the request for the CUP was Michael Robinson’s request for a variance on a setback for a shop to be rebuilt on their property. The previous shop on the property was ruined during the large windstorm in September; a tree was blown over and caved in the roof. Because of the issues caused by the storm, Robinson requested a variance of nine feet, bringing the required setback from 55 feet down to 46.
The reason for the request came through when looking at the rebuild and meeting setbacks, Robinson would have to relocate the water well on the property. Relocating the well would include installing new water lines to the home as well as running additional power lines to the well. The new shop is also slightly bigger. Setback variances are provided when the reason for the request has merit, which the commission agreed that under their authority, they should provide it, voting in favor.
A second, six-lot subdivision was addressed next. Moreland Estates Number Two was introduced by Cody Jones who would like to develop the six lots in Residential Agriculture Zone (RA). The location of the subdivision is east of the Moreland townsite on one-acre lots with access to the county Road 800 West with a new road proposed. Each lot will have its own well and septic system, with individual ground water rights. The additional subdivision adds the housing industry that continues to be in high demand in the Bingham County area. The commissioners have noted this in the past, and voted in favor of the subdivision.
The final item on the agenda was another meteorological evaluation tower provided by Cedar Creek Wind, LLC. They are requesting a CUP to install another temporary MET tower in a non-restricted zone. They are evaluating the possibility of installing a wind farm in that location, but need to verify that the area would be appropriate for it. Without testing the area, they would not know if the area will produce enough electricity to install a turbine without the data.
The area this would be located is listed as SEC 11 T1S R38E, Parcel No. RP0554400 and can be viewed on the county website through GIS mapping. Also, in the information provided by the planners, there are documents and maps available on the Planning and Zoning page on the Bingham County website. The commissioners voted in favor of the new temporary MET tower.
The commission will meet next in December.