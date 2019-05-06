BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission has a busy agenda for its Wednesday night meeting with public hearings on three subdivision requests, three requests for conditional use permits, a variance, and a zone change on the agenda.
Decisions on the subdivision and zone change applications will be recommendations by the board to the county commissioners to approve or disapprove the requests. The others are zoning board decisions.
The public hearing likely to draw the most interest is the request from Scott Briscoe for a proposed 30-lot subdivision that would take up approximately 35.46 acres of an 80-acre parcel of irrigated farm land in an area zoned Residential one-quarter mile south of Highway 39 on the east side of Clark Road, where there are already five subdivisions and several single-family dwellings.
According to the P&Z Department, the existing subdivisions are the Twitchell and Westside Estates to the north, Riverview Acres subdivision to the west and northwest of where the proposed subdivision would be located, Walker Estates subdivision to the East, and Eagle Landing subdivision to the southeast.
The subdivision, to be known as Deer Meadows if approved, would have 30 lots of one acre each, and each with its own septic tank, drain field, and culinary well. According to the public hearing notice, the proposed lots will have access to two proposed public roads that connect with Clark Road.
A public hearing on the P&Z board’s recommendation on Briscoe’s proposal will take place before the county commissioners in commission chambers at the courthouse at 2 p.m. on June 24.
The following items are also on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting:
- Daniel and Corina Moran are requesting a conditional use permit to construct a shop with living space at approximately 1021 W. 100 S. on less than the minimum two-acre lot size required by zoning regulations.
- Joaquin and Christina Redondo are proposing a three-lot subdivision on 3.13 acres at approximately 239 N. 500 W. There is an existing residence on the westerly one acre. Their proposal is to use the remaining undeveloped acreage for two one-acre lots.
- H and J’s Development LLC is seeking approval for an 11-lot subdivision at approximately 670 W., 15 S. on 14.44 acres of undeveloped ground in the Silver Leaf subdivision located just east of Riverside, south of Highway 39 between the Riverside Estates subdivision and the existing Silver Leaf subdivision.
- Griffin Family LLC is requesting a zone change from Agriculture to Residential Agriculture on 248.66 acres of land at approximately 899 E., 1600 N., in order to start developing the property in phases.
- Telford Simons is applying for a conditional use permit to transfer a single division right from 40 acres of property he owns in a Residential/Agriculture Zone at 875 W., 150 N., to 3.8 acres he owns at the same location.
- Dustin Hansen is requesting a conditional use permit to operate a vehicle/truck repair shop on 8.2 acres he owns in a Residential/Agriculture Zone at approximately 1110 W. 100 S. He is also requesting a kennel permit to allow breeding of dogs on the property.
- Joe Cannon and Tony Norton are requesting a 25-foot variance to the 50-foot setback requirement on a state highway right-of-way at approximately 57 W. 465 N., in lots 22 and 23 of the Freeway Park Subdivision.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 7 p.m., in Courtroom One at the Bingham County Courthouse.