BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission has seven public hearings scheduled for its July 11 meeting this Wednesday, six on requests for conditional use permits and one for a variance to the county’s road setback requirement.
Kelly Dance is requesting a CUP to transfer four division rights on 67.3 acres of land at 374 N., 200 W, in an Agriculture Zone to 40 acres located at 271 W., 300 N., in a Residential Agriculture Zone.
Marvin Hicks is requesting a conditional use permit to transfer two division rights from 2.2 acres of land he owns at approximately 1275 N., 900 E., in an Agriculture Zone to 7.4 acres he owns in an Agriculture Zone at 1273 N., 900 E.
Larry and Loa Murray are requesting a conditional use permit to transfer three division rights from one acre of land in an Agriculture Zone at 791 E., 1600 N., to 7.4 acres of land in an Agriculture Zone at 791 E., 1550 N.
Dale and Tracy Clark are requesting a conditional use permit to transfer three division rights from 1.19 acres in an Agriculture Zone at approximately 1166 N., 1000 E., to 16 acres in an Agriculture Zone at approximately 1168 E., 1200 N.
Jacob Romrell wants a conditional use permit to restore and improve an existing old town replica in the Ponderosa Acres Subdivision at 3 N., 470 W, and include an addition for gatherings and group activities.
Lance Griffith wants a conditional use permit to build a five-pad Recreational Vehicle Park in the Woodville Townsite at 729 E., 1550 H.
2J Honey is seeking a 30-foot variance from the county’s 50-foot setback requirement from a highway to construct a building alongside U.S. 26 at 165 N., 600 W.
The P&Z Commission meets at 7 p.m. in Courtroom 1 at the Bingham County Courthouse.