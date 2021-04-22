BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on May 13 to tackle the embattled Area of Impact Agreement (AIA) with the City of Blackfoot. Previously, the City of Blackfoot had voted to approve the AIA with Bingham County following a lengthy discussion between members of its P&Z regarding the current draft.
City Attorney Garrett Sandow said the current draft of the agreement was leaps and bounds ahead of what was on the books from the previous administrations and would provide both entities with the position they feel comfortable with leading into the next chapter of the area. Chairperson Ron Ramirez was concerned about certain points of the agreement, but one of the concerns he voiced during Blackfoot’s meeting has already been decided on by the judicial system, stating that the county has jurisdiction in the area of impact and have the final say. Ramirez said he intends to attend the county meeting as a county resident.
Tiffany Olsen, Bingham County Planning and Development director, met with the county commissioners on Tuesday to explain the current status of the plan going forward including the additional agenda items that will be before the public hearing on the AIA. Once those items are completed, they will be moving into the hearing.
Based on the decision to postpone the meeting from March until May 13, Olsen felt it would be best served to give the county residents a longer time to gather their thoughts and provide feedback on the AIA. She noted that it was in good faith to provide a longer window because of the amount of letters and calls from the public to verify the dates. It was assumed that the meeting would be held in April, but due to conflicting schedules, it had to be continued on May 13.
There had been many people interested in what this agreement would pertain to which led to more questions than answers before the originally scheduled date even with the details of the agreement in its current state available to everyone on the Bingham County website. It continues to be listed on their website under the Planning and Zoning tab. There is a basic map that indicates the boundary of the area of impact of Blackfoot as well as the information in the agreement. The hope is that the information being readily available will spark a dialogue that can help the commission come to a decision on the topic, even if that requires Blackfoot to re-vote on the subject due to major changes.
One of the more notable things that may be unclear would be what is considered the area of impact around Blackfoot. Blackfoot city limits are more constrained than the area of impact, but instead extends outside of the city limits because that area is “impacted” by the footprint of the city. The county will continue to accept letters to be read into the record for those who are not able to testify at the meeting and should be addressed to the P&Z. Those who wish to attend may do so in person or via Zoom; the link is listed at the top of the agenda with the passcode to enter.