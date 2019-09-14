BLAKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission deliberated about 15 minutes Wednesday night before recommending that the county commissioners approve a zone change from Residential/Agriculture to Residential and the preliminary plat for a 74-lot subdivision east of Shelley.
The recommendation for approval came despite testimony from four people who will be neighbors to the development expressing opposition. Their concerns included the effect an additional 74 individual septic systems might have on their culinary wells, danger from increased traffic on adjacent roads, increased pressure on local schools that will cause a hike in property taxes, and destroying the atmosphere of country living that some moved there for.
The consensus of the six commission members present was that east is the only direction the city of Shelley can grow and the area, currently being farmed, is likely to eventually be annexed by the city.
P&Z Chairman Darren Leavitt said people in opposition to the zone change and subdivision will have the opportunity to protest to the county commissioners during their public hearing on the recommendation Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. in commission chambers.
Engineer Blake Jolley made the presentation to the P&Z board for developers Derrick Dye and Keith Mitchell. He said they originally planned to leave the zoning Residential/Agriculture so they could have larger lots, but the land is in the City of Shelley’s Impact Area. He said someday the subdivision will be annexed, and the city fathers don’t want the larger lots.
Jolley also said the city agreed to a memorandum of understanding with the developers that will permit the subdivision residents to connect to city water for culinary use only if the development conforms to city building requirements, including smaller lots. He said the water rights from the farm will go to the subdivision, and lawns will be irrigated with a pressurized system.
They cannot connect to the sewer system because it’s too far away and it’s unknown whether the system has the capacity to handle 74 new homes, he said.
Milon Nielson, who spoke in opposition, said he’s been told very adamantly that there is no MOU with the city, and they don’t have the capacity to offer water to the proposed subdivision
Jolley said he hasn’t heard that but will look into it.
P&Z member Miles Carroll made the motion to recommend approval of the zone change and subdivision. It was seconded by Lorin Croft.
In other business, the commissioners approved with little discussion a Conditional Use Permit to the Addison, Texas, firm Bridger Wireless to construct a wireless telecommunication facility in the Sellars Creek area east of the W in Wolverine Canyon. There was no testimony in opposition, but one person testified in favor. Retired emergency responder Don Grosford of Idaho Falls said having the tower will make it possible for emergency responders like ambulance personnel and law enforcement to make the necessary contacts when responding to an emergency in the mountain area where there currently is no service.
The only other comment came from the Idaho Department of Fish & Game, which recommended that the company not use guy wires to stabilize the tower because the wires are responsible for a lot of bird mortality. The agency says the tower will be in the path of night migrating birds.
Representing Bridger Wireless, Jason Evans told the zoning board they have reviewed F&G’s concerns and will find an alternative to guy wires.
The zoning board also approved two variances to the county’s road setback requirements, both so the applicants can build garages
A 10-foot variance to the 30-foot setback requirement for subdivisions was granted to Troy and Gina Goodwin in the Pioneer Villa Subdivision at 86 N., 760 W., and a 15-foot variance to the 70-foot setback required from a major collector road was granted to Chuck and Michelle Reay on their property along Groveland Road. LeeAnn Davis from the county’s planning and zoning department said people along the road lost frontage when it was widened by the county.