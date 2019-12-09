BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission has six public hearings on the agenda for its December meeting this Wednesday, four on requests for Conditional Use Permits, one for a zone change, and one for a subdivision lot replat.
John F. Ball is applying for a CUP to transfer one division right from property he owns in an Agriculture Zone to another property in the same zone at approximately 971 W. Highway 26.
Lavar Grover, doing business as Cedar Creek Wind, wants a CUP to place 19 commercial wind turbines on approximately 2,700 acres of his property at approximately T1S R38E Sec 9-11, 14-16 and 22-29.
Cedar Creek Solar is requesting a CUP for a solar-powered generating facility on 700-800 acres owned by Brent Steffler east of Firth in T1S R38WE Sec. 29-33 and T2S R38E Sec. 6 for up to 80 megawatt PV panels, support structures and electrical equipment for transmission of renewable solar power.
Earl Hebdon is requesting a CUP for a 15x300-foot gun range on his property at approximately 220 W. 450 N. for personal use.
Sherma Carlson is seeking to re-plat two existing lots into three lots in the Country River Estates Subdivision in a Residential/Agriculture Zone at 545 W. 78 S.
John Brady and Eric Hale are seeking a zone change from Light Commercial to Heavy Commercial on 2.69 acres at 703 and 707 West Highway 39.
The zoning commission meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Courtroom 1 at the county courthouse.