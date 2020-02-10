BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission will tackle some unfinished business at the start of its Wednesday night meeting as well as meet the county’s new zoning administrator, Thomas resident Tiffany Olsen.
Following a public hearing at its November meeting, the zoning board tabled a decision on a request from Cody Hawker for a Conditional Use Permit to continue operating a private motorcycle track on his property at 1105 N., 1200 E. At that meeting the board was reluctant to grant the permit, fearing it might be setting a precedent.
Hawker was instructed to see whether he could work out some kind of agreement with neighbors who were objecting to the racetrack. Barring that, the board hoped he would withdraw his application until revision of the county’s zoning ordinance has been completed and they have a more specific definition of motocross and motor vehicle racetrack.
In other business the commission will hold public hearings on four requests for Conditional Use Permits, a subdivision and a variance.
Scott Briscoe is requesting a CUP to transfer three division rights from an original parcel of land he owns, with one division to go to a recently purchased acreage at 576 Highway 39 and two divisions to be used at his home place, 558 W. 75 S., at a later date.
Jack Clark is requesting a CUP to transfer 48 division rights from 13 original parcels in the Paradise Valley area to his 80-acre parcel of land located at approximately 146 S, 800 W.
Jim Powell is requesting a CUP to operate an automotive repair shop at his home place in a Residential/Agriculture Zone on 2.85 acres at approximately 861 W., 150 N.
Leona Barnard is asking for a CUP to transfer three division rights from her original parcel of land to her adjoining 8.26 acres to the south in an Agriculture Zone at approximately 729 E., 800 N.
Linda Leavitt is asking the zoning board to recommend that the county commissioners approve her application to develop a four-lot subdivision on 5.8 acres in a Residential Zone south of the Teeples-Bergeson Riverview Acres at approximately 24 S., 615 W.
Steve Saxton is requesting a variance to the county’s 10-foot by 50-foot setback requirement from Highway 39 to build storage units at 688 W. Highway 39.
The zoning commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Bingham County Courthouse, 501 N. Maple in Blackfoot.