BLACKFOOT – Following a public hearing Wednesday night, the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to table a decision on whether to recommend that the county commissioners approve or deny a zone change on a small tract of land near Riverside
The P&Z commissioners reviewed written submissions, a petition signed by 130 people opposed to the zone change, listened to testimony from several people and held a 15-minute discussion before tabling a decision. A new hearing on the application is scheduled for Nov. 13.
Regarding the decision to table action on the request, P&Z Commission Chairman Darren Leavitt said he believes the dozens of people who own homes in the area are entitled to more information about plans for the land and deserve the opportunity to question the applicant in person. “We can’t just ignore the wants of 130 people,” Leavitt said.
The hearing concerned an application from developer Scott Briscoe for a zone change from Residential (R) to Light Commercial (C1) on 1.4 acres of land in the Teeples-Bergerson Riverview Acres Subdivision south of State Highway 39 and west of Clark Road (600 West) where he wants to build a custom home consultation office and parking area for construction trailers.
Chris Street from Harper Leavitt Engineering presented the application in Briscoe’s absence, saying he couldn’t answer all of the questions he knew opponents of the zone change would have, but would do his best. He said the application was filed as a zone change to Heavy Commercial, but Briscoe agreed to change the request to Light Commercial instead, a change the neighbors might find more palatable.
Street said the lot in question has been available since 1954 and no one had ever wanted to build there.
Protests included problems that will result from construction traffic, devaluation of residential property, interference with irrigation water, disturbing commercial activity near their homes and fears that if one commercial business were allowed to locate there, others would follow.
One woman said she feared it would follow a trend along an area of Highway 39 that started with one business and now it’s an area of nothing but businesses. Another said the area is zoned Residential from that location all the way to the Snake River on the east.
Some said they’d lived there for 40 or 50 years, don’t want their property devalued, and thought the developer should look for a more suitable area.
LeeAnn Davis from the P&Z office, who has been presenting applications to the board since the departure of former zoning administrator Allen Jensen in September, said while the area is zoned Residential, the zoning board voted in November of 2018 to designate certain areas along all highways in the county as multiple use areas in the hope that those are the places where future businesses will locate because they would have access roads onto a highway.
She said that’s why anyone wanting to have land for commercial purposes in those areas must seek a zone change.
Since the property lacks the 240 feet of frontage required for an access onto a highway, one protester said Briscoe’s alternative would be to access the property from Clark Road. “Clark Road is not a highway,” he said. “It’s just a country road that can’t support the amount of traffic it already has”
In other business, the P&Z board granted four Conditional Use Permits to transfer division rights from one property to another, and one CUP to install two 84-foot tall meteorological evaluation towers in the Goshen area to test the wind characteristics for a potential wind farm.
When someone protested approving the application from MET Tower of Salt Lake City, Chase Hendricks from the county prosecutor’s office said an entire area that includes most of the Goshen foothills was designated a wind farm location by the county 11 years ago. P&Z member David McKinnon cast the only no vote.