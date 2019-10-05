BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning & Zoning Commission has seven items on its hearing agenda for its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The board will hear six requests for Conditional Use Permits and recommend to the county commissioners whether to grant one zone change.
Jason Mecham is asking the commission to recommend a zone change from Residential (R) to Heavy Commercial (C2) on approximately 1.4 acres of land in the Teeples-Bergerson Riverview Acres Subdivision south of Highway 39 at approximately 4 South 600 West (Clark Road). According to the agenda, Mecham is selling the property, and the buyer wants to build a custom home consultation office and parking area for construction trailers at the site.
Brent Shumway is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to transfer seven division rights from two original small acreage parcels to a 25-acre parcel in an Agriculture Zone at 630 E. 1500 North, west of I-15 in Shelley.
Daniel Bair is asking for a CUP to transfer four division rights from his home place to 10 acres he recently purchased in an Agriculture Zone at 1582 W. 500 South.
Scott Briscoe wants a CUP to transfer four division rights from property he plans to subdivide in the future to his home parcel at 587 W. 75 S.to be used at a later date. Both properties are in a Residential Zone.
MET Tower/Shirley Thompson is requesting a CUP for the purpose of installing two meteorological evaluation towers in the foothills east of Sand Creek (approximately T1S R38E Sec. 17, 21) to verify wind characteristics for a potential wind farm site.
Kurt H. Neff is seeking a CUP to transfer six division rights from property he owns in T2S 35E Sec. 3 to property to the south at 365 N. 300 W., (Washington Road) in an Agriculture Zone.
Kevin and April Christensen are asking for a CUP to transfer four division rights from property at their home place to their development on 800 N. called Rulon Estates.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 7 p.m. in Courtroom 1 at the Bingham County Courthouse.