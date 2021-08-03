BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission is holding a work meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 4, to discuss the county’s point of view of the Area of Impact Agreement with the City of Blackfoot.
The AIA between the county and Blackfoot has been a work in progress for more than six months at this point and is required under state law.
The agenda listed on the county website indicates that the commissioners and county staff will discuss and work through the details of the current status of the agreement between Bingham County and the City of Blackfoot. The hope is to make a final draft to be presented during the two public hearings scheduled later in August and in September.
The current agreement has been described as useless by Blackfoot City Attorney Garrett Sandow because it does nothing for the future growth of Blackfoot. The goal is to have planned areas of growth around the city that can be developed — while still in the county — with similar infrastructure as the city so that when annexation takes place, the infrastructure is already in place.
The City of Blackfoot voted on the subject months ago, affirming the proposed version of the AIA that city P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert and Sandow proposed. The version of the agreement was lined out with county Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen, and then county Civil Attorney Chase Hendricks. Since the affirming of the agreement by the city, county residents have been extremely involved in the next stage — the county affirming the agreement.
The first meeting was where the discussion and hearing of the topic for the county was postponed and the members of the county P&Z have not moved forward on the subject. Members of the Blackfoot P&Z asked about hosting a joint meeting, but that request was denied by the members of the county P&Z.
The work meeting will be held at 1 p.m. in Courtroom #1.