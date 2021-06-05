BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to meet on June 9 to make decisions on three Conditional Use Permit requests, a replat, and a rezone request. Coming on the heels of two marathon meetings over the last two months, the commission appears to have a less time-consuming agenda in front of them for June.
CONDITIONAL USE PERMITS
The first item on the agenda is a CUP request to add an accessory structure with living space on property of less than two acres. Kim and Gwen Leavitt filed the application in order to add a secondary structure to their 1.16 acres that are currently zoned Agriculture. Based on county code, the request is permittable through conditional use.
Kaleb Phelps also has requested a CUP for division right transfer. Phelps wants to move his division rights from one original parcel to another for possible future subdivision or development. The right that is being transferred was originally transferred on Jan. 13. The original transfer was to his River Parcel, but he has since decided to transfer it to a different area he plans to develop.
The final CUP request will be for new storage units in an Agriculture zone. Based on the Comprehensive Plan, this form of development is allowed with a CUP. Deverle and Carol Wattenbarger made the request to build storage units on nearly three acres.
REZONE AND REPLAT
The Wattenbargers are also requesting a rezone for some of their property from Agriculture to Residential/Agriculture. According to the Comprehensive Plan, the parcels are already marked to fit as RA and follows the growth plan for the county. The rezone will be 43.73-acres and would allow the parcel to be subdivided in the future if all of the proper channels are followed.
The final item on the agenda is a replat for the Freeway Park. The replat is to reallocate different acreage to each of the plats in the Heavy Commercial zone. The parcels will range in sizes from .37-acres to 8.24-acres. No other changes are being requested at this time.
The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission meets monthly to review applications and make decisions or recommendations to the county commissioners.