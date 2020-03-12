BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning & Zoning Commission sat through nearly an hour of opposition testimony and board discussion during a contentious public hearing Wednesday night before voting 6-2 against granting a Conditional Use Permit to a man who wanted to keep more animals than the county’s zoning ordinance allows on property in a Residential/Agriculture Zone subdivision.
Testifying through an interpreter, Gilberto Alonso-Castillio, who lives in the Four Seasons Subdivision south of Rich Lane east of Blackfoot, said he wanted the CUP in order to keep one horse, one bull, six cow/calf pairs and 22 head of sheep on his three acres.
Castillio said all of the animals would not be there all year long, only during the winter months when they require feeding. He said also that he buys sheep, goats, and cattle on order, but only a few at a time and they’re kept at his place only until the buyer picks them up, usually two weeks at most. He said the horse is a miniature Shetland pony. “If I rode it, that would kill it,” he said.
Both he and his wife testified that they have full-time jobs, and the animals he buys and sells are to supplement their income.
One neighbor testified in favor of granting the CUP, while five testified against it. They cited multiple reasons why the permit should not be granted, ranging from their subdivision being designated a Nitrate Priority Area by the Department of Environmental Quality, poorly cared for animals, noxious odors and weeds, the effect on their quality of life, more animals there than the applicant claims, and he’s operating a feedlot, to his failure to keep his fences repaired, to properly clean and dispose of the animal waste, and violation of the subdivision’s protective and restrictive covenants.
Regarding high nitrate levels in their culinary water, one said during wet periods standing water seeps from the pens into the groundwater, raising the level of nitrate pollution.
Shortly after opposition testimony began, P&Z Chairman Darren Leavitt informed the group that the commission has no authority to enforce covenants in subdivisions. That’s the business of a homeowners association, he said. When it came to nitrate contamination, he asked the group whether they’d had their water tested for an increase in the nitrate level. When the answer was not recently, Leavitt said, “Then we cannot state publicly that his animals are the cause.”
Nick Gailey commented that they didn’t have time to get the water tested between the time they learned about the hearing and when it was scheduled. Leavitt responded that the county planning and zoning office has done everything required in the way of notification.
He also asked whether any of the neighbors had taken their complaints directly to Castillio to see if he would resolve them. James Beck said they had given him a copy of the planning and zoning regulations, whereupon Leavitt asked if they knew whether he was able to read it.
James Beck said the property sometimes has a foot of standing manure water and “looks and smells like a cesspool,” and that the health problems of the older residents are made worse because of it.
Joyce Shoemaker said Castillio has too many animals for the size of his pasture, so when the feed runs out they push the fences down and encroach on the property of other people. Shoemaker also said seeds from his uncontrolled musk thistles blow over into her seven-acre patch of hay, affecting the quality.
When a P&Z member asked whether official complaints had been made to the county, Dave Parker said he has signed complaints at the sheriff’s office, but they somehow seem to get lost and nothing is ever done.
During George Thompson’s testimony, Leavitt asked if he had ever talked to Castillio about his concerns. When Thompson said no, Leavitt asked, “Then how would he know there was a problem?” to which Thompson responded “That’s not our problem. They’re (presumably the county) not enforcing it.”
In rebuttal, Castillio denied that his livestock are neglected, that where there are animals there are going to be odors, and that weed seed blows. He said some people in the subdivision have animals die and don’t even dispose of the carcasses. He said some of the photos people submitted as evidence are not on his property and that none of the people came to talk to him. “They don’t talk to me,” he said.
He didn’t know about the zoning regulations, Castillio said, hut he wants to be in compliance so he wants to do whatever is necessary to get there.
Robert Skellender was the only neighbor to testify in favor of granting the CUP. He testified that he lives across the street from Castillio. “As long as he feeds and cares for them, I don’t see any problem,” he said. “I’d rather have the animals there than the junk yard of old cars that’s going in next door,” apparently referring to another neighbor.
During discussion P&Z member Will Aullman said if they grant the CUP they might be setting Castillio up for a lawsuit by the homeowners association. He made the motion to deny the CUP and it was seconded by Scott Chappell. They were joined in voting for denial by Chris Pratt and David McKinnon. David Adams and Miles Carroll voted against denial.
Although he said he didn’t think to mention it during his testimony, Skellender told the commission after the hearing, “I’ve lived there 13 years and there never has been a homeowners association.”
According to the zoning ordinance, homeowners with three acres in a R/A subdivision are allowed enough animals for nine Animal Unit Months, referring to the amount of dry forage a cow can consume in a 234-hour period. Making allowances for the smaller size of the sheep and horse, Castillio’s livestock came to 13.8 AUMs.