BLACKFOOT – People using Bingham County’s public parks will be paying a little more for that privilege this year, but the increase isn’t enough to discourage use of the county’s five parks and shelters.
The County Commissioners passed a resolution this week in which the cost of using a shelter went from $30 per day to $50, but Commissioner Mark Bair said the users will no longer have to pay a deposit or a separate cleaning fee.
The cost of the group fee for camping at the parks went from $30 plus $5 per tent per day to a flat $100 per 10 tents for usage of the shelters and parks for one night and a morning. After the first night the charge will be $10 per tent.
Bair said the price increase will go toward helping to maintain the parks and covering the cost of cleaning them, which some people fail to do after using the facilities.
The two major parks — which have the most amenities including year-round caretakers, electricity hookups and boat ramps — are Sportsmans Park near Aberdeen and the North Bingham Recreation Area west of Shelley. The three smaller parks are at Springfield Lake, the Moreland Gravel Pit, and Rose Pond.
In other business, the commissioners approved a contract for construction of a building for Bingham County Search and Rescue that will be used for equipment storage and meetings by the group. The building will be located on county-owned property on North East Main Street in Blackfoot.
Advertisements for bids on the building have gone out and bid opening, originally set for Jan. 29, will now take place on Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. in commission chambers. County Clerk Pam Eckhardt said the cost of the building has been included in the $1.5 million budgeted for the new public works building to be constructed this year near the solid waste transfer station north of U.S. Highway 26.
Eckhardt said to pay for the new buildings the commissioners have been setting aside $500,000 per year for the past three from the Payment in Lieu of Taxes money. This is money the county receives from the federal government for lands within its boundaries that are administered by the government on which the county can’t collect property taxes.
She also said the commissioners plan to sell the old public works building located west of I-15 once the new one is completed and the money from that sale will go toward the cost of the two new buildings.
Also this week, following a public hearing, the commissioners approved a zone change from Light Commercial to Heavy Commercial for John Brady and Eric Hale on property they own at Riverside off Highway 39.
When applying for the zone change, Brady said their property was already zoned C1 when the county made a “blanket change” of zoning on land around them, leaving them an island of C1 in a sea of C2. They said the zone change would make it possible for them to expand their businesses without having to apply for a Conditional Use Permit.