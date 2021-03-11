POCATELLO – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board of Health met Thursday morning to discuss the current status of COVID-19 in each of the eight counties that make up the district, exactly one year from when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic and Saturday will be one year since the first case was discovered in the state of Idaho.
Members of the BOH sounded somber and melancholy when SIPH Director Maggie Mann stated that it has been a year since the pandemic was officially declared and that in some ways it has felt like a long time ago, and yet in others it feels like it was just yesterday. Mann said it has been nice to see the drop in cases around the area since December but warned that recurring surges should not be forgotten as Bonneville County has been named the hot spot in the state for the second consecutive week and Bingham County the worst in the Southeastern Idaho Health District. She provided words of encouragement to the members of the board before Chairman Vaughn Rassmussen of Bear Lake County opened the floor for motions for each of the respective counties.
Starting with Bannock County, Commissioner Ernie Moser explained that based on the number of actual confirmed cases in his area and the number of probable cases, he believes his county should have no issue with returning to the minimal-risk category. The motion was seconded and voted unanimously to move Bannock County into the “green.”
Rassmussen motioned to keep Bear Lake as well as Butte counties in the moderate-risk category. He stated that he had spoken with Mann in the past about an activity that took place in Bear Lake in between the most recent meeting and Thursday’s meeting where he stated that there would be a bump in cases because of interpersonal action. He proved to be right, seeing a slight increase that would provide him with the position of “yellow.”
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring of Bingham County expressed displeasure of where his respective county is currently and has said multiple times in the past that he looks forward to being able to make the motion to move it back into the green. Thursday would not be that day with Bingham County being the only one in the entire district that is above the high-risk threshold among the counties. Because of this spike in cases — 122 currently being monitored by the health district in Bingham — Manwaring felt it best to recommend that Bingham County stay in the moderate category until the next meeting.
Oneida County voted to stay in the moderate category while Power and Franklin counties showed positive vibes when moving into the green. Franklin County’s representative on the board stated that their case levels are so low, they appear to be falling off the chart.
ONE YEAR INTO THE PANDEMIC
It may be hard to believe that this new normal has only lasted a year and on the other side it truly does feel like it has been longer than a year. Life as we know it has changed; virtual learning, remoting into the office, crazy schedules, and shutdowns. The amount of change in life in the past 12 months prove that people are resilient.
Idaho has since had 174,246 positive cases of COVID-19; 470,647 vaccine doses administered; 174,349 people fully vaccinated (receiving both doses of the two-step process). Idaho will also be receiving more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to speed up the vaccination process and President Biden is shooting for complete vaccination by the end of May rather than the originally projected timeline of October.
These factors as well as the case numbers dropping substantially prompted Rassmussen to place the discussion item of returning their meetings to their original once-a-month format in front of the board. Although no decision could be made since it was not an action item, the consensus was that as long as numbers stay down, and more counties continue to return to minimal risk, there should be no reason why they should continue their meetings on a bi-weekly basis.
The board will meet again March 25, where they will decide to continue on the bi-weekly meetings or return to normal.