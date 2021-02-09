BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Development Department is expressing excitement that they continue to see permit requests and applications even after the changes to the OpenGov software transition that was made at the beginning of the year.
Tiffany Olsen, P&D director, said the county has received over 30 applications for permits and has already provided nearly half of those requested. The change from doing everything on paper to a completely synchronous online portal was a work in progress far before the start of the year with training sessions and proper planning.
Now, as the new year is underway, Olsen's office continues to work through the different hiccups that they run into to provide the best service to the people of the community.
OTHER DEPARTMENT UPDATES
Olsen also touched on a large array of different updates for her department that included the retirement of a vehicle and wishing to place it in surplus to be sold, the request to acquire another vehicle to replace the older one, future training that she plans on sending employees to including floodplain training to be held in Bingham County, and the next P&Z agenda.
The vehicle changes were a major point of discussion where Olsen explained that she has an option to lease a new 2020 Dodge pickup with only 6,500 miles on it that has the amenities and necessary upgrades needed for her department including four-wheel drive and lined truck bed. She noted that the bed being lined is a huge savings for the county because it prevents the need to retrofit the truck with a cover or camper shell to prevent any damage to the vehicle from weather as well as providing a safe place to put equipment when her department needs to post for public hearing. The county P&Z posts physical signs on property that are up for public hearing as well as the date of the meeting. Olsen said it is nice to have a vehicle that is reliable and is under warranty and felt it would be in their best interest to explore the options on the acquisition of the new vehicle.
Bingham County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner made contact with BanCorp who handles the leases with the county for its fleet during the discussion with the commissioners. Gardner explained that BanCorp is willing to work with the county as it gets through the surplusing of the current 2008 Dodge pickup and will allow month-to-month lease payments while Olsen's department works to explore surplusing a second vehicle to fund the lease on the new truck. BanCorp has been a major benefit to the county and has provided reliable vehicles for less than the county was paying in the past. County commission chairman Whitney Manwaring suggested that they add it to the agenda later this week to make the action necessary to move forward.
Olsen then shifted focus to upcoming training events that she intends to send her employees to attend. She noted that it was similar to the presentation that was held by Moreen O'Shea in the later part of last year, and will focus on floodplains and how to help applicants work through the processes of raising property out of the floodplain and the implications of building in those areas.
Olsen asked the commissioners if they had any suggestions as to where the training could take place, and the suggestion of the new Road and Bridge Shop was made. Olsen noted that it would provide plenty of space to allow proper social distancing and said she would be contacting Dusty Whited regarding that as a possibility. She prefaced the request by noting that it is hard to plan for a courtroom for training at this point because of the unknown as to whether a trial will be taking place or not. Gardner suggested using the basement in the courthouse because it was recently renovated and has a projection system as well as a large TV that could be utilized if the needs were there. Olsen thanked them for their input and expressed interest in using the basement for the training.
Her final item of discussion surrounded the agenda of the upcoming P&Z meeting. She explained that they only have two items on the agenda and that the third item, a request for platting of a subdivision that had received approval twice in previous years, formally requested to be removed from the agenda because they sold the property. She explained that she appreciated the formal request and has sent the information to those in the impact zone of the agenda item so that they are aware that it will not be taking place at this time and that they do not need to make an appearance to speak on the subject because it has been removed.
The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission met on Wednesday night.