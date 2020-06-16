BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission’s last meeting was a productive one as they tackled an agenda that should bring some new business to the area.
On the agenda were requests for changes of divisional rights, a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a mechanic shop and request to build storage facilities in an area zoned for agriculture.
The first item to be addressed by the commission involved a CUP request for a mechanic shop by Daniel Siler. Siler requested the permit be allowed to use a shop already on his property for a vehicle repair business. His application was originally met with opposition from his neighbors, but they later would be in support of Siler’s shop after he invested nearly $5,000 in a privacy fence to keep the visual and noise pollution down. According to Tiffany Olsen, the fence would have been required by the commission before final approval.
Despite the new fence and his neighbors’ change of heart, Siler would not get a unanimous decision in his favor.
Commissioner David McKinnon, a District 1 commissioner, held back on voting for the approval of the CUP because he felt that it could quickly turn into a salvage yard. Although Siler assured the commission that it would not be used for salvage, McKinnon would go on the record voting in opposition of the approval of the permit, but the motion would pass with the rest of the commission in favor.
The commission then turned its attention to the second item on the agenda: a CUP by Kyle and Amy Benson. The request by the Bensons would build a storage facility in an agriculture zone that would provide open-air storage for boats, recreation vehicles, cars, and other items, as well as plans for future self-storage units for smaller items.
The major concern given by the commission would be that of ability to feasibly handle a large RV or boat pulling into the compound without being in the road or right-of-way. The concern was met with an alteration to the plan; an easement on the property large enough to pull a large RV or boat into before reaching the gate that would open into the facility.
The Bensons say they are trying to fulfill a need in Bingham County for additional RV and boat storage, and found a good location near Shelley to do so. The commission voted unanimously in favor of the permit.
The final item on the agenda would be the transfer of divisional rights. When a person requests to transfer division rights between parcels, both of the parcels are required to be original as per statutes. An original parcel is a piece of land that was established no later than 1976 and has to be out in the county.
The board had previously allowed the transfer of division rights between parcels that were not both original, which was not in the code. County commissioners on April 21 issued a memorandum to the P&Z commission to enforce their codes.
Jodie Gardner, the person requesting the change of division rights, turned the application in on the same day, but was requesting to transfer between non-original and original parcels. Because of the date of the application, the commission voted to pass it, but went on the record that it was only passing because of the date of the application. Every other applicant from April 21, 2020, will not be considered for approval if it is not original to original parcel transfer.