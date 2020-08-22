BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners met Wednesday afternoon to make a decision regarding the potential acceptance of the tax relief plan from Gov. Brad Little that would potentially save taxpayers around 15% on their property tax for 2021.
Commissioners and Blackfoot city representatives met last week to discuss what each side was going to do regarding the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act funds set aside by Gov. Little that is using first responders as a vehicle to get the funds into the hands of the local governments. The city had made it a point to say that they were going to follow suit with the county so they would be able to share the largest tax break to the residents of the area as possible.
However, Tuesday evening the city council voted to forgo the CARES funding plan unless substantial changes were made to the numbers that were originally presented. The plan looked as though it may cause more concerns than benefits, so the city opted to stay with their current budget plans unless a marginal percentage change took place.
At the county level, after evaluating the numbers over and over again, they keep reaching the same conclusion that the amount of savings passed on to property owners would average around 15%, with some saving a little more and others saving a little less depending on tax valuation of the property at the time. The savings would be passed on to all property owners, not just home owners, including commercial and land owners.
Commissioner Mark Bair, who has supported the CARES plan since the beginning, was happy when the commissioners voted in favor of forgoing their tax increase option for budget funds and choosing the course set forth by the governor. It will allot to an opportunity to spread the savings on to a large number of residents and provide them with the opportunity to make adjustments to their personal budgets during this financially stressful time.
Bair also explained that Gov. Little has stuck true to his statements that he was going to do what he could to bolster the Idaho economy, saying Little has cut red tape in different areas as well as providing innovative programs to get the work force back in full swing. He has also recently announced that he will support President Trump’s continued unemployment benefit in the state and has already received confirmation from FEMA that Idaho’s plan for those funds has been approved.
There may be some slight changes to the numbers in the next few weeks as more details are hammered out surrounding urban renewal agencies, such as Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency (BURA), across the state, but as those numbers are calculated, the expectations of changes are in the very low percentages.
There has been concern about the ripples that may follow in the 2022 tax year, but with all of this being unknown, the expectations and estimations are purely speculation at this point.