BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners heard from Dusty Whited Wednesday morning regarding multiple needs for the Public Works department. The department requested new solid tires for solid waste equipment, an ATV for solid waste, closing of mountain roads, and other finishing touches on the new Road and Bridge shop.
Starting with the finishing touches on the Road and Bridge shop, Whited invited Scott Mensching, director of Bingham County’s IT Department, to address the different items still needed to create the backup system that will be stored at the Road and Bridge shop. The backup system will be a second server system that can run the county’s network in case the need were ever to arise. Mensching noted that they still need cabling and two more industrial switches to complete the system and the funds would come out PILT, state funds provided to the county in lieu of taxes. The commissioners voted unanimously to provide the funds to complete the building of the backup.
Following the discussion regarding the networking equipment, Whited changed the focus to upgrading equipment for solid waste as well as acquiring new equipment for winter road maintenance. Whited had found a used sand distribution unit for a fair price and wanted to purchase it. The acquisition of another unit would provide the county with more area that could be sanded when the need arises. Whited noted that when he started in his position, they had only three sanding units — one for each of the three districts — and now adding this new one would increase the efficiency of their response to winter weather. The commissioners agreed that this would be a good purchase at the price of $6,000 and gave a unanimous decision.
The next items up for discussion were the new items needed for the Central Transfer Station. Whited was requesting new solid tires for one of the backhoes. He explained that the new tires have four times the life of the foam-filled tires they have used on some of the equipment in the past. He also explained that research confirmed the same life span as well. He noted that they will be adding new substance in the tires that will make them flat resistant for those that are still air-filled. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked if it would be similar to the Slime product that is placed in car and bicycle tires. Whited admitted that he is not familiar with what substance will be placed in the air-filled tires, but it is supposed to make them flat resistant and the cost would make it worthwhile. The approval for the new tires came through unanimously as well.
Adding to the Solid Waste department was the need for a new ATV, which was identified as a Kawasaki Mule. It was explained that it would have been requested earlier, but based on the issues surrounding COVID-19 and the run on recreational equipment it came later. The commissioners approved that request as well.
The last major point was the need to close the mountain roads officially. Normally, the roads are listed to be closed on Dec. 1 with the final plowing and grooming by Bingham County to take place on or near Nov. 15. This year, due to less snowfall than normal, the road was left open for more than a month longer, but following the stranding of a vehicle in the mountains, Whited felt it important to bring the situation to the commissioners so they may close the roads officially.
Manwaring opened the previous resolution to be amended and commissioner Mark Bair provided the motion to amend it. They amended the resolution to officially close the roads and those who wish to disobey may be charged with a misdemeanor for doing so. They agreed that this is the best course of action and will defer all grooming of the trails to Bonneville County as previously agreed upon.
With the closing of the mountain roads for standard motorized vehicles, the roadways are officially open to ATVs and snow machines.