BINGHAM COUNTY – It was a long time coming for those who work for the Bingham County Public Works to see the shop reach [near] completion, but on Tuesday, that would be the case as they held the open house event for members of the public to see this new development. From start to fruition, the construction project to erect the new building was not a simple task, calling for many change orders to the original plans for a myriad of reasons; now, the finishing touches are being hammered out as they plan to start moving as early as February 17.
The new shop was fully funded through a budget line known as Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT), which is payment from the state of Idaho for property that it owns in the county that cannot have property taxes levied against. The county has made it a habit of storing these funds to tackle projects like this so that it does not directly impact the taxpayers that reside here. Because of the way this project was funded—finite funds from the start of the project—it has been very important that all changes were considered thoroughly before approving or denying them.
Dusty Whited, Public Works Director for Bingham County, explained that they focused on ensuring that they [the county] treated these funds like any other dollar that they handle, requiring the County Commissioners to approve any change in expenses.
Now, with the majority of construction completed excluding some finishing touches that will be handled over the course of the next month, Whited stated that they are hoping for nicer weather for the next few days as they begin the packing their current offices into two moving trucks. “If it snows tomorrow [Wednesday], I will not have any help because we will be busy clearing snow,” he stated. Whited has traditionally went in front of the commissioners weekly and has provided updates regarding the progress of the shop nearly every time.
During a walk through of the new shop, Whited pointed out that they installed some of their other equipment from the old shop, including a mechanic rack that allows a mechanic to work under a vehicle easily as well as their used oil furnace. A used oil furnace burns oil from vehicles or hydraulic systems that has to be disposed, providing an additional way to aid in heating the building with a natural byproduct of a shop that manages a fleet. He noted that they will be moving their old equipment that they utilize on a regular basis over as soon as possible and has high hopes for the new location.
The need for the new shop continued to grow as Bingham County continues to grow; they have a large county to maintain with over 600 miles of roadway to manage. The former facility on the corner of West Bridge Street and Frontage Road required them to shut the silver bridge down to move some of their equipment across the river or to loop it back through the city of Blackfoot and cross on Bergener Boulevard.
The new Public Works Shop is located directly South of the Central Transfer Station on Highway 26 heading west from Blackfoot. Check out this gem added to Bingham County.
During the open house, crews were on site completing everything they could in efforts of inching closer to the finish line.