BLACKFOOT – Dusty Whited, Bingham County Public Works director, met with the county commissioners on Wednesday to confirm the possibility of purchasing either a dump truck or a new tractor for the county.
Whited also covered multiple items during his weekly update including a change order request on the new Road and Bridge shop for Starr Corporation, a decision on officially approving the potential use of the on-site fire hydrant at the new shop for the Blackfoot Fire Department if the need appeared, retention of part of the Chandler property sold for gravel mining, and the reclassification of a job title and pay scale for the Solid Waste Department.
Whited traversed the list of items quickly, noting that the change order for the shop for Starr Corporation should be the last one and was previously noted in one of their meetings that this request would be coming. Most of the change orders requested during the construction of the shop were based on issues with obtaining the right materials for the project and businesses running on smaller-than-normal crews.
The shop has already reached completion on many different levels including the county holding an open house for the public to view what was built and how it will look. Now, some of the final details are being finished as well as the agreement with the county and the Blackfoot Fire Department with a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two entities for the use of the on-site hydrant to fight fires near the facility. The MOU between the county and the BFD is a standard process that is carried out when hydrants are installed on what is considered private property.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring inquired about the involvement of legal counsel by Whited, who acknowledged that he did not see the need to do so during this process because it has been done before. The commissioners voted to approve the change order as well as the MOU between the two entities.
Whited then turned his focus on the request for a new tractor or dump truck. In a previous meeting, Whited noted that he would be looking at replacing one of the older vehicles in his fleet with a new Kenworth truck. Originally, it was planned to purchase two, but since he has been relegated to one new truck, he wanted to get the truck ordered because of the time frame that can take place between ordering and delivery. It was previously explained that when a single truck order is placed, it can be longer than expected because not all orders are equal; large-scale orders generally take precedence, according to Whited. The purchase decision of the new dump truck would lead into the discussion of the change to the job title and pay of the Solid Waste Department position. The goal of renaming and changing the pay is to attract more potential applicants.
The final item discussed was that of the retention of five acres of the Chandler Property that was auctioned off on March 8. The five acres will be secured for a five-year term for the county to mine the gravel out of the property for future construction programs. It was specified in the sale documents that the county would retain that area for the aforementioned timeline. The commissioners noted during the sale of the property during the auction that any and all questions would be handled through Civil Attorney Chase Hendricks who had previously explained that the county would enforce state fencing laws if the need was presented.