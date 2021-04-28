BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners heard updates from Dusty Whited, Public Works director, on Wednesday morning, including a request for variance on the completion of Silver Leaf Division No. 4 and Sharilyn Park Division No. 3.
In addition to the variance requests, Whited also provided updates and requested a vote for lighting for the Transfer Station’s high bay lighting replacement.
Starting with the two divisional variances, the applicant was requesting the option to forgo adding a concrete gutter to the sides of the roads that will be needed to provide the road to reach approval for acceptance. Adding the concrete gutter to the side provides a barrier for the asphalt so it can help prevent the depth of the asphalt from dropping below a depth of 2.5 inches—the minimum depth to meet specifications.
The applicant wanted to explore different options instead of pouring concrete for the barrier and wanted to request a variance to be allowed to do so. Whited explained that the minimum depth needs to be at least 2.5 inches to meet spec and having the concrete barrier helps alleviate the possibility of the edge deteriorating. When a road is completed in a subdivision and turned over to the county, it has to be up to spec before they will accept it; once accepted, if there are funds held in trust for the completion of the road, they are also released.
The county provided the applicant the option to explore different potential edges to the road, but decided to table the item until next week, pending information from the applicant.
After the decision to table the item was made, they moved to the lighting situation. The Transfer Station was supposed to have the lighting decided on last week, but due to time constraints, they were not able to get to the item. The lighting would provide savings on their electric bill and would be able to pay for itself in over the next three years. The average estimated savings will be $70 a month, and would be a total cost of under $3,000. The commissioners voted in favor of purchasing the lighting.
The final piece of information presented to the commission was announcing that all of the mountain roads are open and passable, albeit some may require four-wheel drive.